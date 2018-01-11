 Ross enjoying a peak moment, both on stage and off
January 11, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Ross enjoying a peak moment, both on stage and off

By Sjarif Goldstein sgoldstein@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 11, 2018 6:00 pm  Updated on  January 11, 2018 at 5:57 pm
Diana Ross is having a moment of sorts. Nearly 60 years into her stellar career, she has sung lead on more No. 1 singles than anyone but Elvis Presley and Mariah Carey. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –