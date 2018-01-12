 DLNR seeks public input on Lanikai Pillbox Trail
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 12, 2018
Updated January 12, 2018 5:58pm

    Members of the public, trail users, community organizations and nearby residents and neighbors are invited to take the online survey regarding the Lanikai Pillbox Trail.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife, Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Program is seeking public input on its management plan for the Lanikai Pillbox Trail.

Members of the public, trail users, community organizations and nearby residents and neighbors are invited to take the online survey regarding the trail, officially called Kaiwa Ridge Trail, as well as attend a community meeting Jan. 23.

The purpose of the survey is to solicit users’ feedback on the hiking trail and to determine to what extent the trail is currently meeting recreational needs.

A community meeting is also scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the Kaohao School cafeteria, 140 Alala Road in Kailua, to discuss goals, priorities, improvements and management strategies. More information is available at DLNR’s project webpage.

Comments (4)
