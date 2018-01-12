Father charged with second-degree attempted murder of his toddler

The 38-year-old father of a toddler was charged tonight with second-degree attempted murder for injuries that left her in critical condition.

Police arrested Christian Mikaele at 12:30 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder after his daughter was taken by ambulance to a hospital from a Waianae home.

He remained in custody this evening in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded at midnight Wednesday to a Waianae home where they treated and transported a 16-month-old girl with critical injuries, said Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright.

Police said the girl was allegedly left in her father’s care when she received the injuries.

Mikaele has convictions of violating a TRO in 2008, third-degree assault in 2008 and felony criminal property damage in 2006.

Various individuals petitioned the court for a half dozen temporary restraining orders against Mikaele as far back as 2003.

The mother of three children filed one on July 22, 2016, which expired Aug. 3, which had allowed supervised visits at Parent and Children Together, a family service agency.

Mikaele allegedly violated the TRO, and was scheduled for trial. But a judge dismissed the case Nov. 7 after the complaining witness failed to appear in court.

The woman filed another TRO petition on Aug. 1, 2006, which she asked the court in December 2006 to dissolve.

She also filed a petition on July 31, 2003 on behalf of her and her two children and obtained a TRO for 2 1/2 months.

Three other family members took out TROs out against him. One by a man was granted April 2, 2008 for three years.

Another petition filed Nov. 13, 2007 by a woman was denied by a judge when Mikaele’s grandmother objected.

Another family member got a 3-year TRO against Mikaele in 2005.