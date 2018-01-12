 Man dies after stabbing on ship near Aloha Tower
January 12, 2018 | 69° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man dies after stabbing on ship near Aloha Tower

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 12, 2018
Updated January 12, 2018 8:38am

  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Police investigated the scene of a fatal stabbing this morning on an oil tanker at Pier 10 near Aloha Tower.

ADVERTISING

A man in his late 50s has died after he was stabbed in the chest on an oil tanker moored at Pier 10 next to Aloha Tower Marketplace.

The stabbing occurred at about 1:05 a.m. today aboard the vessel named Hai Soon 39. State harbor police responded and detained a 66-year-old man in connection with the stabbing.

Honolulu police arrived and arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The oil tanker was scheduled to depart Honolulu at 10 a.m. today, according to Tim Sakahara, spokesman of the state Department of Transportation.

Police said the victim sustained a single puncture wound. Emergency Medical Services transported him to a trauma hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

PREVIOUS STORY
UC Irvine keeps Wahine winless in Big West
NEXT STORY
‘Arrogant’ U.K. surgeon burned initials onto patients’ livers
Comments (4)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING