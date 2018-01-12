Man dies after stabbing on ship near Aloha Tower

A man in his late 50s has died after he was stabbed in the chest on an oil tanker moored at Pier 10 next to Aloha Tower Marketplace.

The stabbing occurred at about 1:05 a.m. today aboard the vessel named Hai Soon 39. State harbor police responded and detained a 66-year-old man in connection with the stabbing.

Honolulu police arrived and arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The oil tanker was scheduled to depart Honolulu at 10 a.m. today, according to Tim Sakahara, spokesman of the state Department of Transportation.

Police said the victim sustained a single puncture wound. Emergency Medical Services transported him to a trauma hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.