 Man injured in fall from Pali Notches Trail
January 13, 2018 | 68° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man injured in fall from Pali Notches Trail

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 12, 2018
Updated January 12, 2018 9:05pm
ADVERTISING

Firefighters rescued this morning a 32-year-old man who fell about 75 feet from the Pali Notches Trail.

The man received injuries to his leg and back after falling 75 feet shortly before 11:41 a.m. when the Honolulu Fire Department received a call for help.

Sixteen HFD personnel responded from five units, including Air 1.

Three rescue personnel, brought up by Air 1, reached the patient at 12:12 p.m.

The patient was treated and airlifted to the Nuuanu Pali Lookout and transferred to Emergency Medical Services personnel at 12:59 p.m.

EMS paramedics treated him for multiple injuries and transported him to a hospital in critical condition, Shayne Enright, Emergency Services Department spokeswoman, said.

PREVIOUS STORY
White House doctor declares Trump in ‘excellent health’
NEXT STORY
Women taking their right to go topless to state’s high court
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING