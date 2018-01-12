Man injured in fall from Pali Notches Trail

Firefighters rescued this morning a 32-year-old man who fell about 75 feet from the Pali Notches Trail.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Firefighters rescued this morning a 32-year-old man who fell about 75 feet from the Pali Notches Trail.

The man received injuries to his leg and back after falling 75 feet shortly before 11:41 a.m. when the Honolulu Fire Department received a call for help.

Sixteen HFD personnel responded from five units, including Air 1.

Three rescue personnel, brought up by Air 1, reached the patient at 12:12 p.m.

The patient was treated and airlifted to the Nuuanu Pali Lookout and transferred to Emergency Medical Services personnel at 12:59 p.m.

EMS paramedics treated him for multiple injuries and transported him to a hospital in critical condition, Shayne Enright, Emergency Services Department spokeswoman, said.