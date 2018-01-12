 Donna Vuchinich: The president of the University of Hawaii Foundation has a passion for philanthropy
January 12, 2018 | 69° | Check Traffic

Donna Vuchinich: The president of the University of Hawaii Foundation has a passion for philanthropy

Maureen O’Connell
Posted on January 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 11, 2018 at 6:44 pm
The University of Hawaii Foundation is the go-to fundraising outfit for the 10-campus system. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –