Fogerty irked ‘Proud Mary’ film borrows from his song’s name

NEW YORK >> John Fogerty says he’s annoyed that Taraji P. Henson’s new film, “Proud Mary,” borrows from his popular song’s name without his involvement.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> John Fogerty says he’s annoyed that Taraji P. Henson’s new film, “Proud Mary,” borrows from his popular song’s name without his involvement.

Fogerty does not own the rights to his classic song. In a statement released Thursday, he says “it irks me when people seek to capitalize on the popularity of my music” for their own financial gain.

Henson plays a hit woman in “Proud Mary,” to be released today. Its trailer uses Tina Turner’s version of Fogerty’s 1969 song.

Fogerty says the movie “has nothing to do with me, or my song.” The 72-year-old adds that no one ever asked him about using his song that way.

Sony Pictures declined to comment. A representative for Henson didn’t return an email seeking comment.