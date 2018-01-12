JPS Paradise Classic: Hawaii West vs. Hawaii East

Hawaii West quarterback Maika Bonner (4, Saint Louis) looked to pass the ball during the during the second half of the JPS Paradise Classic semifinal game against Hawaii East on Thursday evening.
Hawaii West quarterback Maika Bonner (4, Saint Louis) making a pass during the second quarter of the JPS Paradise Classic semifinal game against Hawaii East on Thursday evening.
Hawaii West quarterback Maika Bonner (4, Saint Louis) at the JPS Paradise Classic semifinal game on Thursday evening.
Hawaii East cornerbacks Ezekiel Rombawa (33, Castle) and Chayse Morgan (23, Nanakuli) stopped Hawaii West slotback Reichel Vegas (39, Mililani) during the second quarter of the JPS Paradise Classic semifinal game on Thursday evening.
Hawaii West running back Alfred Failure (25, Waipahu) fended off Hawaii East defensive lineman Aaron Faumui (52, Kapolei) during the first half of the JPS Paradise Classic semifinal game on Thursday evening.
Hawaii West quarterback Braden Almorozo (15, Waipahu) threw to wide receiver Isaiah Ahana (16, Kapolei) for a completed pass during the first half of the JPS Paradise Classic semifinal game on Thursday evening.
Hawaii East linebacker Dylan Toilolo grabbed Hawaii West cornerback Tony Cabral (23) after a return kick in the first half of the JPS Paradise Classic semifinal game on Thursday evening.
Hawaii West running back Kanoa Shannon (22, Kamehameha) carried the ball as Hawaii East defense closed in during the first half of the JPS Paradise Classic semifinal game on Thursday evening.
Hawaii East quarterback Marcus Faufata-Padrina (11, Damien) threw a pass during the first half of the JPS Paradise Classic semifinal game against Hawaii East on Thursday evening.