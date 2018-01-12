 Rockies reach $14M, 1-year deal with CF Blackmon
Associated Press
January 12, 2018
Updated January 12, 2018 12:14pm
DENVER >> NL batting champion Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a $14 million, one-year contract.

The 31-year-old centerfielder hit .331 with 37 homers and 104 RBIs last year and made $7.3 million. He can become a free agent after this season.

Blackmon turned in one of the most productive seasons from the leadoff spot in major league history. His 102 RBIs from the top of the order surpassed Darin Erstad’s previous major league record of 100 set with the Angeles in 2000. Blackmon had 383 total bases — the most by a leadoff hitter for a season.

His 37 homers tied him with Marcell Ozuna and teammate Nolan Arenado for third-most in the NL.

Other Colorado players eligible for arbitration include second baseman DJ LeMahieu and right-hander Chad Bettis.

