No. 1 Maryknoll handcuffs No. 2 Kamehameha

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 12, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 12, 2018 at 9:19 am
Rhianne Omori scored 15 points as No. 1 Maryknoll clamped down on Kamehameha’s trifecta of talented scorers and rallied past No. 2 Kamehameha 45-36 on Thursday night at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium. Read More

