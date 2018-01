SHARE















[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I girls: Punahou at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: St. Francis at

Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kaimuki at Kahuku, Castle at Kalaheo, Roosevelt at McKinley, Kalani at Moanalua, Farrington at Kailua; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Waialua at Kapolei, Waipahu at Leilehua, Pearl City at Mililani, Radford at Waianae, Nanakuli at Campbell; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH girls: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha, at Kapiolani Field 1; Sacred Hearts vs. Damien, at Kapiolani Field 2; games at 4 p.m.

OIA West girls: Waialua at Leilehua, Aiea at Mililani, 5:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Radford, Campbell at Waianae, Kapolei at Pearl City, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Waialua at Leilehua, Aiea at Mililani, following 5:30 p.m. varsity girls; Radford at Waipahu, Waianae at Campbell, Pearl City at Kapolei, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SWIMMING

ILH: ILH Meet, 5 p.m., at ‘Iolani.

TENNIS

College women: Washington at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH boys: Damien vs. Punahou, ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, Punahou vs. Pac-Five, 5:30 p.m., at Saint Louis.

ILH girls: Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, Pac-Five vs. Damien, 5:30 p.m., at Punahou.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 8 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 5:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Punahou at Maryknoll, 1:30 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Punahou II at Maryknoll II, noon; Le Jardin vs. University, noon, at Klum Gym; Hanalani at Damien, 5 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: ‘Iolani vs. University, 10:30 a.m., at Klum Gym.

ILH Division III boys: Assets vs. Island Pacific, 9 a.m., at Klum Gym; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 7:30 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: At St. Andrew’s—Island Pacific vs. Lanakila Baptist, 9 a.m.; Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 10:30 a.m.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Event 5, Magic Island to Kewalo Buoy to Waikiki Wall and back, 8:30 a.m.

FOOTBALL

High school, JPS Paradise Classic. Third place, 4:30 p.m. Championship, 7:15 p.m. Games at Aloha Stadium.

DIVING

ILH: Serai Invitational, 10 a.m., at Punahou.

PRECISION RIFLERY

ILH: Saint Louis at Punahou, 8 a.m.;

Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, 8 a.m.; Pac-Five at St. Francis, 8 a.m.; Island Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 11 a.m. at St. Francis.

RUNNING

HURT 100-Mile Trail Race, 6 a.m. at

Tanatalus.

SOCCER

OIA East girls: Kalani at Farrington, 2 p.m.; Kaiser at Roosevelt, Castle at Kailua, Kahuku at Moanalua, JV starts at 2 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA East boys: Kailua at Castle, Kalaheo at Kaimuki, 2 p.m.; Farrington at Kalani, Roosevelt at Kaiser, Moanalua at Kahuku, JV starts at 2 p.m., varsity to follow.

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Saint Louis 4, Damien 0

‘Iolani 3, Punahou 0

Mid-Pacific 0, Pac-Five 0

OIA

Wednesday

Eastern Division

Boys Varsity

Kaiser 8, Farrington 0

Kahuku 3, Kalaheo 0

Kailua 1, Roosevelt 0

Castle 12, McKinley 1

Goal scorers—Kais: Makana 3, Bay 2, Noah 2, Justin. Kalh: Jeremiah Channels, Frank Kojima, own goal. Kail: Ralph Castillo. Cast: Zeyz Hughes-Martin 4, Michael Bacoro 2, Noah Moon 2 Christopher Castillo, Giovanni Enanoria, Keaka Sanford, Cameron Yahata. McK: NA.

Girls Varsity

Castle 13, McKinley 0

Kaiser 13, Farrington 0

Moanalua 3, Kalani 1

Roosevelt 3, Kailua 0

Goals scorers—Cast: Ciana Rivera 3, Saphyre Garbett 2, Danielle Chang, Alexis Chang-Takayama, Kelsey Kano, Jordyn Manzano, Amaia Rivera, Tehani Smith, Julianna Souza, own goal. Kais: Kaile Halcorsen 5, Shaley Mercado 2, Taylin Park 2, Alyssa Leong, Jazlyn Swartz, Shaye Weaver, Kayli Yoshioka. Moan: Kelci Sumida 2, Taylor Hayes. Kaln: Daysha-Ann Solidum. Roos: Asya Asato-Kahele 2, Summerly Smith.

Tuesday

Western Division

Boys Varsity

Pearl City 12, Aiea 0

Campbell 3, Leilehua 1

Waipahu 6, Nanakuli 1

Radford 2, Waialua 1

Kapolei 2, Waianae 0

Goal scorers—PC: Zameer Khan 2, Nikita Richey 2, Samuel Smith 2, Payton Wagner 2, Kainoa Wong 2, Kaeo Agpalsa, Devan Yoshimura. Camp: Jaden Aroia, Claudio Dotrait, Marcus Manipon. Lei: Reece Okada. Waip: Jacob Harris 3, Isaiah Harris, Nicholas Orozco, Kendal Oya. Nan: NA. Rad: Paston Omeally, Jon Orrezoli. Wail: NA. Kap: Eric Aquino, Sean Yoshida.

Girls Varsity

Pearl City 2, Aiea 0

Radford 3, Waialua 2

Campbell 5, Leilehua 0

Kapolei 7, Waianae 1

Waipahu 5, Nanakuli 0

Goal scorers—PC: Piper Collado, Daelenn Tokunaga. Rad: Seila Daveport, Hannah Heffelfinger, Kylie Schultz. Wail: Asia Bjur, Robyn Lacuesta. Camp: Jourdan Curran 2, Hokulei Ishikawa 2, Olivia Laciste. Kap: Kayla Alcott 2, Heather Koloma 2, Haylee Paiva, Jocelyn Lono, Bryana Yoshida. Wain: NA. Waip: Karlee Manding 2, Destiny Apostol, Mya Tolentino, Amber Williams.

Eastern Division

Girls Varsity

Kalaheo 5, Kahuku 1

Goal scorers—Kalh: Shaelyn Kam 3, Hannah Cabral 2. Kah: Taylor Marascho.