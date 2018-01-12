Hot Harman up by 3 at Sony

ADVERTISING
Brian Harman continued his hot run that began last week on Maui with a 7-under 63 today to drop to 13-under 127 to lead the Sony Open in Hawaii by three shots over five golfers, including 2009 champion Zach Johnson (67).
Joining Johnson in a tie for second at 10-under 130 are Chris Kirk (67) — who began the day with an eagle at the par-4 10th and ended it with a bogey at the par-5 ninth — Talor Gooch (66), Tom Hoge (65) and journeyman John Peterson (64). Peterson is on a medical exemption and has eight tournaments to earn $350,000 to remain on the PGA Tour.
World No. 2 Jordan Spieth flirted with the cut line of minus 2 all day before securing a spot on the weekend with a birdie at the last. He finished with a 2-under 68 to begin Saturday’s round at 3 under for the tournament, some 10 shots off the pace. Joining him will be good friend and defending champion Justin Thomas, who secured back-to-back 67s to be 6 under for the tournament.
Harman entered the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions paired with eventual winner Dustin Johnson. He trailed the No. 1 player by two shots on Sunday. Harman closed with a 72 to finish alone in third behind Johnson and Jon Rahm.
Moanalua alum John Oda eagled his final hole to just make the cut at minus 2. He shot a 70 today and will make his first weekend appearance in three Sony Open appearances. Tyler Ota, also a Moanalua alum, shot a 74 to finish at 4-over 144.
Eric Dugas of Makena Golf and Beach Club carded his second round of 1-over 71 to finish his week at 2 over.