Hot Harman up by 3 at Sony

Brian Harman continued his hot run that began last week on Maui with a 7-under 63 today to drop to 13-under 127 to lead the Sony Open in Hawaii by three shots over four golfers, including 2009 champion Zach Johnson (67).

Joining Johnson in a tie for second at 10-under 130 are Chris Kirk (67) — who began the day with an eagle at the par-4 10th and ended it with a bogey at the par-5 ninth — Tom Hoge (65) and journeyman John Peterson (64). Peterson is on a medical exemption and has eight tournaments to earn $350,000 to remain on the PGA Tour.

World No. 2 Jordan Spieth flirted with the cut line of minus 2 all day before securing a spot on the weekend with a birdie at the last. He finished with a 2-under 68 to begin tomorrow’s round at 3 under for the tournament, some 10 shots off the pace. Joining him will be good friend and defending champion Justin Thomas, who secured back-to-back 67s to be 6 under for the tournament.

Harman entered the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions paired with eventual winner Dustin Johnson. He trailed the No. 1 player by two shots on Sunday. Harman closed with a 72 to finish alone in third behind Johnson and Jon Rahm.