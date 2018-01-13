 Actress in next Woody Allen film donates salary to Time’s Up
    Actress Rebecca Hall says she’s donating her salary from the latest Woody Allen film to Time’s Up. Hall said on Instagram she was hired for Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” but is “profoundly sorry” and “regrets” her decision to work with the filmmaker.

Hall says on Instagram she was hired for Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” but is “profoundly sorry” and “regrets” her decision to work with the filmmaker. She said Friday she reconsidered the job after reviewing molestation accusations by Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow.

Allen denies molesting Dylan when she was 7.

Hall also appeared in Allen’s 2008 “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.” She says she was hired for the new film seven months ago but sees her “actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed.” She hasn’t said how much money she’ll donate.

Time’s Up is a sexual misconduct defense initiative started by women in Hollywood to support victims.

