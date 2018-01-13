 Victim dies after being stabbed on oil tanker
January 13, 2018 | 68° | Check Traffic

Victim dies after being stabbed on oil tanker

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on January 13, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 12, 2018 at 11:01 pm
A man in his late 50s has died after he was stabbed in the chest on an oil tanker at Pier 10 next to Aloha Tower Marketplace. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –