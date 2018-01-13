 NAACP honoring local civil rights advocate Kennedy
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 13, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 12, 2018 at 9:04 pm
Faye Kennedy is scheduled to be honored today with the NAACP’s Distinguished Service Award for Lifetime Achievement at Dole Cannery’s Pomaikai Ballrooms. Read More

