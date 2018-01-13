 Nishida leads the Saints past Hawaii Baptist by 31
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 13, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 12, 2018 at 10:27 pm
Bryce Nishida splashed six 3-pointers and scored 22 points as No. 3 St. Francis overwhelmed Hawaii Baptist 85-54 on Friday night at Dan Liu Gymnasium. Read More

