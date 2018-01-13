 No. 2 Spieth struggles, barely makes cut
January 13, 2018 | 68° | Check Traffic

No. 2 Spieth struggles, barely makes cut

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on January 13, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 12, 2018 at 11:08 pm
World No. 2 Jordan Spieth only needed a three-putt par at the closing hole to secure a spot for the weekend at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –