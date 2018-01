CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL >> Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 8 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center. >> Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center. >> ILH Read More

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 8 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> Big West women: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 5:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m.

>> ILH Division I girls: Punahou at Maryknoll, 1:30 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.

>> ILH Division II boys: Punahou II at Maryknoll II, noon; Le Jardin vs. University, noon, at Klum Gym; Hanalani at Damien, 5 p.m.

>> ILH Division II girls: ‘Iolani vs. University, 10:30 a.m., at Klum Gym.

>> ILH Division III boys: Assets vs. Island Pacific, 9 a.m., at Klum Gym; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 7:30 p.m.

>> ILH Division III girls: At St. Andrew’s—Island Pacific vs. Lanakila Baptist, 9 a.m.; Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 10:30 a.m.

CANOE PADDLING

>> ILH: Event 5, Magic Island to Kewalo Buoy to Waikiki Wall and back, 8:30 a.m.

FOOTBALL

>> High school, JPS Paradise Classic: Third place: Hawaii West vs. American Samoa, 4:30 p.m. Championship: Hawaii East vs. California, 7:15 p.m. Games at Aloha Stadium.

GOLF

>> Sony Open: Third round, 11:05 a.m., at Waialae Country Club.

DIVING

>> ILH: Serai Invitational, 10 a.m., at Punahou.

PRECISION RIFLERY

>> ILH: Saint Louis at Punahou, 8 a.m.; Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, 8 a.m.; Pac-Five at St. Francis, 8 a.m.; Island Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 11 a.m. at St. Francis.

RUNNING

>> HURT 100-Mile Trail Race, 6 a.m. at Tanatalus.

SOCCER

>> OIA East girls: Kalani at Farrington, 2 p.m.; Kaiser at Roosevelt, Castle at Kailua, Kahuku at Moanalua, JV starts at 2 p.m., varsity to follow.

>> OIA East boys: Kailua at Castle, Kalaheo at Kaimuki, 2 p.m.; Farrington at Kalani, Roosevelt at Kaiser, Moanalua at Kahuku, JV starts

SUNDAY

GOLF

>> Sony Open: Final round, TBA, at Waialae Country Club.

WATER SPORTS

>> Kanaka Ikaika Racing Association: Maunalua Bay to Kaimana Beach, 9:30 a.m.

TENNIS: COLLEGE WOMEN

Friday

At UH Tennis Complex

Washington 6, Hawaii 3

Singles

1. Stacey Fung (UW) def. Petra Melounova (UH) 7-5, 6-3

2. Miki Kobayashi (UW) def. Marina Hruba (UH) 6-0, 7-6 (7-4)

3. Vanessa Wong (UW) def. Nikola Dolakova (UH) 6-2, 6-2

4. Alexis Prokopuik (UW) def. Klara Pribylova (UH) 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-1

5. Kenadi Hance (UW) def. Roxanne Resma (UH) 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

6. Michelle Pits (UH) def. Katarina Kopcalic (UW) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

1. Miki Kobayashi/Vanessa Wong (UW) def. Nikola Dolakova/Klara Pribylova (UH) 6-2

2. Roxanne Resma/Petra Melounova (UH) def. Kenadi Hance/Lana Slavica (UW) 6-3

3. Marina Hruba/Alzbeta Houbova (UH) def. Stacey Fung/Alexis Prokopuik (UW) 6-1

ILH SOCCER

Friday

Girls varsity

>> ‘Iolani 2, Mid-Pacific 0

>> Kamehameha 7, Pac-Five 0

>> Sacred Hearts 9, Damien 0

Goal scorers—IOL: Sasha Asselbaye, Kaitlyn Uemoto. KS: Sharon Cain 2, Kylie Minamishin, Shalynai Naputi, Kaulana Kanno, Kendal Stovall, D’awncey “Kitty” Jones-Black. SHA: Alena Schenk 3, Aaliyah Navares 2, Kekaimalie Woods, Eden Arthur, Meghan Matsuoka, Leinani Lacio.