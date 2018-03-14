Empty Jeep with lights still on found submerged in Kauai river

A green-colored Jeep has been left submerged in the Wainiha River on Kauai following a single-vehicle crash.

SHARE





















ADVERTISING

A green-colored Jeep has been left submerged in the Wainiha River on Kauai following a single-vehicle crash.

On Saturday, police responded to a report of a vehicle fully submerged in the river on the east side of the Wainiha twin bridges.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said the driver possibly struck the bridge and at some point reversed into the river. The driver then fled the scene.

A nearby resident heard the crash. Police said the resident went to the scene and observed the Jeep SUV underwater with its headlights still on.

The resident jumped into the water and discovered the vehicle was unoccupied.

No injuries were reported.

Police have since contacted the vehicle owner to remove the Jeep from the river. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Jeep is still in the water, according to police spokeswoman Kim Tamaoka.

The investigation is ongoing.