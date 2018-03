The H-3 freeway is scheduled to be closed between the Halekou and Halawa interchanges from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday for routine maintenance in the Harano Tunnel.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The H-3 freeway is scheduled to be closed between the Halekou and Halawa interchanges from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday for routine maintenance in the Harano Tunnel.

The closure is for the Honolulu bound direction. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes such as the Likelike Highway or Pali Highway.

Electronic message boards will be displayed to inform motorists of the closure. Roadwork is weather permitting.