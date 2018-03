Police arrested a 26-year-old man after he allegedly abused his mother in Wahiawa.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police arrested a 26-year-old man after he allegedly abused his mother in Wahiawa.

A 10 p.m. Friday, police said the suspect threatened his mother, 53, with an undisclosed dangerous instrument. He then allegedly twisted her arm, causing pain and took property from her.

Police located the suspect in Wahiawa Tuesday and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, abuse of a family or household member and fourth-degree theft.