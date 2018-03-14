Man punches taxi driver, 70, in Waikiki

Police are looking for a male suspect who robbed and punched a 70-year-old cab driver in Waikiki.

The driver picked up the suspect at Walmart on Keeaumoku Street and drove him to Waikiki at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

When the cab reached Waikiki, the suspect asked the driver for change.

Police said when the victim took out money, the suspect punched him in the face and grabbed the cash out of his hand. He then allegedly waved a knife toward the driver before fleeing.

The victim sustained minor injury to his face.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds with a medium build. He was wearing dark-colored clothes.