Water advisory posted for Lanikai Beach

A water advisory has been posted for Lanikai Beach because of excessive enterococci in the water.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A water advisory has been posted for Lanikai Beach because of excessive enterococci in the water.

Levels of 2046 per 100 millileters have been detected during routine beach monitoring by the Department of Health Clean Water Branch.

Testing for enterococci indicate that potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites may be present in the water. Swimming at beaches with pollution in the water may make cause illness.

Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are the most likely populations to develop illnesses or infections after coming into contact with polluted water, usually while swimming.

The most common illness associated with swimming in water polluted by fecal pathogens is gastroenteritis. It occurs in a variety of forms that can have one or more of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, stomachache, diarrhea, headache or fever. Other minor illnesses associated with swimming include ear, eye, nose and throat infections. In highly polluted water, swimmers may occasionally be exposed to more serious diseases.

The advisory will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 mL.

For more information, go to http://bit.ly/2Fe1iBC .