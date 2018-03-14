 Water main break in Kalihi Valley slows traffic
Water main break in Kalihi Valley slows traffic

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 14, 2018
Updated March 14, 2018 7:47pm
Drivers using Kalihi St. today should prepare for heavier afternoon traffic as Board of Water Supply crews continue to repair a broken 8-inch water main at the intersection of Kalihi St. and Manaiki Pl.

Repairs are expected to continue throughout the night.

Only one lane remains open at the site. Police are contra-flowing traffic to allow cars in and out of Kalihi Valley.

The Board of Water Supply reports 63 customers lost water service when the main broke last night. Water has since been restored.

