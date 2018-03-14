Woman charged in alleged stabbing of boyfriend

A 20-year-old woman has been charged for allegedly stabbing her 21-year-old boyfriend in Nanakuli.

Prosecutors charged Shakaralei T. Lee Tuesday with two counts of second-degree assault. Her bail was set at $25,000.

At about 2:50 p.m. Monday, police said a suspect later identified as Lee and her boyfriend got involved in an argument at their apartment. According to court documents, Lee then punched him in the head several times.

After the victim pushed her away, Lee allegedly grabbed a knife with a five-inch blade and swung it at his head. Police said the victim blocked his face with his left arm when he sustained a laceration to one of his fingers.

Court documents said Lee then allegedly stabbed him in the left thigh.

Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the victim to Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu where he received stitches to his finger and thigh.

Police recovered the knife and arrested Lee shortly after on suspicion of assault.