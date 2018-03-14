17-minute school walkout

PHOTO BY BRYAN BERKOWITZ
Maui High school walkout against gun violence. student organizers. unknown, John Fabella, Elizabeth Mirano, Cailin Kagehi, Caroline Short, Maria Lazo, uknown, Marielle Cendana
PHOTO BY BRYAN BERKOWITZ
Maui High school walkout against gun violence.
PHOTO BY BRYAN BERKOWITZ
Maui High school walkout against gun violence.
PHOTO BY BRYAN BERKOWITZ
Walkout against gun violence. Maui High School
Craig T. Kojima / ckojima@staradveritser.com
Students at Farrington High School are planning a 17-minute walkout and various activities to honor the 17 victims of the shootings at the high school in Florida one month ago today. Farrington students gather on front lawn. The names of 17 victims were read and 17 seconds of silence followed. Before walkout, Student, Richie Galutira put leis on memorial of students.
Craig T. Kojima / ckojima@staradveritser.com
Students at Farrington High School are planning a 17-minute walkout and various activities to honor the 17 victims of the shootings at the high school in Florida one month ago today. Farrington students gather on front lawn. The names of 17 victims were read and 17 seconds of silence followed. Students holding signs.
Craig T. Kojima / ckojima@staradveritser.com
Students at Farrington High School are planning a 17-minute walkout and various activities to honor the 17 victims of the shootings at the high school in Florida one month ago today. Farrington students gather on front lawn. The names of 17 victims were read and 17 seconds of silence followed.
DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Giuliani Vassal (left) and Hayden Brown prepare for the student walkout at Punahou school. They use the color orange as orange has become the color to symbolize the support of stopping violence at schools. Later, students gathered at the Academy Quad joining thousands of other students across Hawaii in support of a nation wide 17-minute student walkouts as a tribute to the 17 victims shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and a rally cry to end violence.
DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou students gather at the Academy Quad joining thousands of other students across Hawaii in support of a nation wide 17-minute student walkouts as a tribute to the 17 victims shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and a rally cry to end violence. This is (l-r, center) Claire Cutter, Yael Van Delden and Emily Bender (with megaphone) reminding the students to text, e-mail or call their legislatures (both locally and nationally) about their concerns about stopping the violence and about the students concerns about accepting money and influence from the NRA.
-
DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou students gather at the Academy Quad joining thousands of other students across Hawaii in support of a nation wide 17-minute student walkouts as a tribute to the 17 victims shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and a rally cry to end violence.