Island Images: March 2018

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Tuyet Nguyen Mizushima was excited to become a U.S. citizen after naturalization ceremonies at City Hall on
Tuesday. She is with her son, Nathan.
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A stand-up paddler made
his way from the beach
to the breakers Monday
at Ala Moana Beach as
Diamond Head loomed
in the background under
overcast skies.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Live Butterfly Conservatory opened Saturday at Pearlridge Center. The interactive exhibit provides an opportunity for keiki and
adults to see locally raised butterfl ies up close in a garden enclosure. The conservatory will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Uptown
Center Court till April 8. Admission is $4.50, with children under age 2 free with a paying adult. Isabel Porcello, 11, fed a monarch
butterfl y as another lit upon her in the conservatory.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Tourists took in sights along Ka Iwi shoreline on Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued a high-surf warning Wednesday
along east-facing shores with wave heights of 10 to 15 feet through the evening, lowering to 8 to 12 feet today.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOIJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Project Vision Hawaii unveiled Hiehie, a mobile unit
providing hygiene supplies, hot showers, and other
resources and support services to the homeless, on
Wednesday at the Hale Mauliola transitional center
at Sand Island. The trailer contains three private bathroom
stalls, each with a shower and toilet. Eliot Bu,
who came up with the idea, poses in one of the stalls.