Maui, Kauai under flash flood warning

Maui and Kauai are under a flash flood warning as rain pummels the islands.

On Maui, the warning is issued until midnight.

The National Weather Service reported heavy rain over east Maui from Nahiku to Kipahulu earlier tonight. Although heavy rains have eased up, conditions are favorable for more flare ups in the next few hours.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency reported that Ulaino Road and Waikoloa Road are closed. However, Hana Highway at Mill Street is open.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Kaupo, Kipahulu, Keanae, Nahiku and Hana.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at Hana High School due to area flooding.

On Kauai, a flash flood warning is issued until 9:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service reports heavy showers lifting northward over Kauai.

The Hanalei River gage showed that water levels were near the threshold that can lead to road closures. The Wailua River gage was also rising and nearing flash flood threshold.

Both lanes are open on Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Bridge.

The American Red Cross closed the shelter at Hanalei Elementary School earlier. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources closed the Kalalau Trail until further notice.