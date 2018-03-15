 2 men charged in stolen car case involving police officers
2 men charged in stolen car case involving police officers

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 15, 2018
Updated March 15, 2018 10:15pm
Prosecutors charged two men today in connection with a stolen car case in which they allegedly drove toward police officers in Waiau.

On Wednesday, two men, ages 20 and 23, were seen driving a stolen car and committing a traffic violation.

When police tried to stop them, the driver allegedly intentionally hit several subsidized vehicles. He then allegedly drove and struck multiple officers, injuring them, police said.

Police charged Jonis Guira, 20, with first-degree criminal property damage, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, resisting arrest and driving without a license. Jake Leano, 23, was charged with unauthorized entry into a propelled vehicle, resisting arrest and driving without a license.

Guira was initially arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Bail for each was set at $250,000.

