Kalihi school reopens after water main repaired

Kalihi Elementary School will reopen today after the Board of Water Supply completed repairs to a broken water main in the neighborhood, according to the Hawaii Department of Education.

Water service was restored to 63 customers by 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after crews repaired an 8-inch main that ruptured Tuesday night at the intersection of Manaiki Place and Kalihi Street.

Special duty officers had contraflowed traffic in the affected area throughout the day while crews conducted repairs. Kalihi Street reopened to motorists by 9 p.m. Wednesday.