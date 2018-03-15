 Police seek woman suspected in Makiki bank robbery
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
March 15, 2018
Updated March 15, 2018 4:14pm

    Ava Anderson is wanted for suspicion of second-degree bank robbery involving the Bank of Hawaii branch at 1451 S. King St.

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who is wanted for allegedly robbing a Makiki bank.

A federal warrant is also out for her arrest, said Chris Kim, CrimeStoppers spokesman.

Ava Anderson is wanted for suspicion of second-degree bank robbery involving the Bank of Hawaii branch at 1451 S. King St.

Police allege that Anderson entered the bank at 1 p.m. Feb. 26, presented a demand note for money to the teller. She was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot, police said.

Anderson is 5 feet 5 inches, 120 pounds, has short brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her left ring finger. She also has multiple tattoos on her upper arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on a cell phone.

