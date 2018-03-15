 House finance panel boosts neighbor islands’ share of hotel tax
Associated Press
March 15, 2018
Updated March 15, 2018 5:19pm

    The House Finance Committee voted unanimously today to boost Maui County’s share of transient accommodations tax revenue to $38 million from $23 million. Big Island’s share would go up to $31 million from $19 million.

The House Finance Committee wants to give more hotel tax revenue to neighbor island counties.

The committee today voted unanimously to boost the Big Island’s share of transient accommodations tax revenue to $31 million from $19 million. Maui County’s share would go up to $38 million from $23 million.

Kauai County’s share would rise to $24 million from $15 million.

House Majority Leader Rep. Della Au Belatti says she believes the measure will pass the full House. She says members knew they had to address the issue after the state last year increased the statewide transient accommodations tax to help pay for Oahu’s rail line.

Honolulu’s share is unchanged at $45 million.

She says House members need to talk to senators about passage in the other chamber.

