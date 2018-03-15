 Freshman Smith steps in for injured ace Rees
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 15, 2018 12:05 am 
The University of Hawaii baseball team will be without its most effective starting pitcher for this week’s four-game series against Illinois State at Les Murakami Stadium. Read More

