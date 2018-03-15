SHARE















DORIS DUKE THEATRE

Honolulu Museum of Art, 532-6097, honolulumuseum.org; $10-$12 unless noted.

Honolulu Jewish Film Festival

Ends Sunday. Presented in partnership with Temple Emanu-el in memory of Honolulu civil-rights attorney and advocate Kirk Cashmere.

“Doing Jewish: A Story from Ghana”

1 p.m. Friday

Filmed over five years, director Gabrielle Zikha documents the Jews of Sewfi Wiawso, who only recently discovered they were part of a worldwide religion. She found their synagogue while volunteering in Ghana. (2016, Canada/Ghana, 1:20)

“The People vs. Fritz Bauer”

5 p.m. Saturday

Attorney General Fritz Bauer receives crucial evidence that the lieutenant colonel responsible for the mass deportation of Jews is hiding in Buenos Aires. He contacts Israel’s secret service, which is treason, but contends building a better future for Germany requires the betrayal. In German with subtitles. (2015, Germany, 1:45)

“The Cakemaker”

8 p.m. Saturday

A young German baker having an affair with an Israeli married man travels to Jerusalem seeking answers after his lover is killed in a car crash. He infiltrates the life of the newly widowed wife and even works in her café creating German cakes and cookies while employing unimaginable methods to protect the truth and still be in her life. In English, German and Hebrew with subtitles. (2017, Germany/Israel, 1:44)

“An American Tail”

Sunday, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of Family Film Sunday, free.

Animated film about a mouse named Fievel who travels from Russia to America aboard a ship that gets lost at sea during a ferocious storm. He finds himself washed ashore in New York Harbor and braves the strange new world while on a quest to find his family. (1986, U.S., 1:20)

“Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George’s Creators”

4 p.m. Sunday

Documentary about the creators of the world-famous monkey, Hans and Margret Rey, who became instant children’s book authors when they followed a publisher’s suggestion to create a book based on a cartoon Hans’ had drawn. They escaped from the Nazis while grasping one of the few possessions they brought along, a manuscript of the first “Curious George” book. (2017, U.S., 1:21)

“Yentl” 35th Anniversary

7 p.m. Sunday

Producer/director Barbra Streisand’s film is based on the Isaac Bashevis Singer short story “Yentl, the Yeshiva Boy” about a young woman in pre-World War I Eastern Europe who disguises herself as a boy to pursue her passion for studying the Torah. Things get complicated when she falls in love with a fellow student and can’t express her feelings. (1983, U.S. 2:14)

“Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba”

1 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Documentary about Africa’s first international music star, who influenced artists around the world through her 50 years of performances that conveyed strong messages about racism and poverty. (2011, Germany/South Africa/Finland, 1:32)

MOVIE MUSEUM

3566 Harding Ave., 735-8771; $4-$5

“The Long Excuse” (“Nagai iiwake”)

Noon, 4:15 and 8:30 p.m. Friday; and 11:15 a.m., and 1:30, 3:45 and 8 p.m. Monday

Writer/director Miwa Nishikawa’s adaptation of her own novel about a successful novelist, Sachio, who is in bed with another woman while his wife and her friend die together in a bus accident. Sachio looks after the friend’s grieving husband and children, who teach him what it means “to be human.” For ages 15 and older. In Japanese with subtitles. (2016, Japan, 2:04)

“Manual of Love”

2:15 and 6:30 p.m. Friday

Comedy illustrating four chapters of a Manual of Love: falling for an unattainable love, facing the challenges of long-term love, taking out fury against a partner on hapless others, and dealing with life without one’s wife. Rated PG-13. In Italian with subtitles. (2005, Italy, 1:50)

“Lady Bird”

Noon, 3:30, 5:15 and 8:45 p.m. Saturday

Seventeen-year-old “Lady Bird” of Sacramento insists she belongs on the East Coast despite her grades, questionable work ethic and parents’ limited budget. Rated R. (2017, 1:34)

“Isla Bonita”

1:45 and 7 p.m. Saturday

A washed-up filmmaker named Fer visits a friend on the slow-paced island of Menorca where everyone seems to be experiencing a relationship crisis unbeknownst to Fer, who comically gets tangled in their mess. For ages 15 and older. In Spanish and English with subtitles. (2015, Spain, 1:36)

“The Shape of Water”

Noon, 2:15, 4:30, 6:45 and 9 p.m. Sunday

In a top-secret government research facility in 1962, romance blooms between a mute janitor who was orphaned as an infant and an “aquatic humanoid monster” who was dragged from the Amazon River and imprisoned in a fish tank. With Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins and Doug Jones. Directed by Guillermo del Toro. (2017, 2:03)

“I, Tonya”

11:45 a.m., and 2, 4:15, 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Thursday

Comedy/faux documentary about retired American figure skater Tonya Harding, known for being the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition and for her connection to an attack on an opponent. With Margot Robbie and Allison Janney. Rated R. (2017, 2:00)

Lunafest

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sacred Hearts Academy, 3253 Waialae Ave. $10-$20. zontaleilehua.org

Celebration of short films created by, for and about women; also features a silent auction, crafts and displays by women’s advocates. Presented by Zonta Club of Leilehua as a benefit for the club’s service projects.

>> Shorts include “Buttercup,” “Girls Level Up,” “Toys,” “Fanny Pack,” “Joy Joy Nails,” “Yours Sincerely, Lois Weber,” “Jesszilla,” “Waiting for Hassana” and “Last Summer, in the Garden.”

IMPACT HUB

1050 Queen St., Suite 100; $10, $5 for members. 436-4326

“They Call Her Lady Fingers”

6 p.m. Monday, followed by Q&A with director Patricia Gillespie

Betty Loo Taylor was a child prodigy at age 3 who blossomed into a young concert pianist and later became known as “Hawaii’s First Lady of Jazz.” Co-directed by Sam Polson. (2003, 1:32)