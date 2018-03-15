Music and nightlife calendar

WEEKEND AND BEYOND

‘Awa and ‘Ai Nights: A rotation of soulful story-teller musicians, locally sourced pupu and awa, and lomilomi. Open 6-11 p.m. with music 8-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Thursdays. (This week, No Why? Improv comedy 8-9 p.m. Saturday and Robi Kahakalau 8-10 p.m. Thursday.) Waiwai Collective, 1110 University Ave., Suite 100. $5; film nights are free. 892-1813, waiwaicollective.com

Hawaii News Now Jazz Legends Series — Billy Cobham: 6:30 and 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Blue Note Hawaii. $21.25-$35. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

Russian Dances: Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra with conductor Laura Jackson and violinist Esther Yoo. Part of the Halekulani Masterworks season. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, Blaisdell Concert Hall. $15-$92. 946-8742, hawaiisymphonyorchestra.org

FRIDAY

Alex Oasay: Contemporary. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Brandon Serrano: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517

Dustin Park: Reggae. 5 p.m., Highway Inn, Kakaako. 954-4955

James McCarthy: Irish. 5-8:30 p.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 536-4138

Happy Hour Friday — Big Jay: Island reggae singer-songwriter. 6-8 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 21+. 533-2328

Ko‘olau Serenaders: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Honey’s Restaurant, Kaneohe. 235-3211

Gavin Kaina: Hawaiian. 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Lighthouse, Hawaii Kai Golf Course. 395-7900

Tahiti Rey: Acoustic/soul/folk. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Baku Waikiki, International Market Place. 800-3571

25th Infantry Division Band: 7 p.m., Ala Moana Centerstage. 955-9517

Augie Live: Comedian, radio personality and actor Augie T. 8 p.m., Coral Creek Golf Course, Ewa Beach. $10. augiet.com

Nujabes Live Band Tribute with Shing02 & The Chee-Hoos: Tribute to the late Japanese producer Nujabes. Also featuring a DJ set by Spin Master A-1, hip-hop band Castle Park and beats by DJ Packo. 8 p.m., Crossroads at Hawaiian Brian’s. $20; 18+. 946-1343, ticketfly.com

Thursday: New Jersey post-hardcore/emo sextet. 8 p.m., The Republik. $40. 941-7469, jointherepublik.com, seetickets.us

Aylin: Soul acoustic/R&B. 8-9 p.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10. 945-0800

Saloon Pilots: Bluegrass. 8-10:30 p.m., Big City Diner, Kailua. 263-8880

Ferris Bueller: R&B/funk. 8-11:30 p.m., Gordon Biersch. 599-4877

Rainbow in the Dark — DJ Jody Rose & DJ Missy Black: 9 p.m., Anna O’Brien’s. $6. 946-5190

The Clampdown — Smitz, Natas, 2Face4 and Rotten Blossom: Punk rock. 9 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. $5; 21+. 533-2328

The Fresh Preps: Indie rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Elephant: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414

Kaiona Duo: Hawaiian. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

Goodfoot: Soul/Afro beat/funk. 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10. 945-0800

SATURDAY

Ken Lykes: Contemporary. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival: Alan Akaka, Bobby Ingano, Greg Sardinha, Ke Kula Mele Hawaii’s Next Generation of Steel Guitarists, and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ka Makana Ali‘i Center Court, Kapolei. kamakanaalii.com.

St. Patrick’s Day at Irish Rose Saloon: Elephant (1-4 p.m.), Jake and the Sidewinders (4:30-8:30 p.m.) and Dinosaurus X (9 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.). 947-3414

St. Patrick’s Day at Kelley O’Neil’s: Celtic Waves (1 p.m.), Scott Carey (4:30 p.m.) and Master of OZ (9 p.m.-3:30 a.m.). 926-1777

Mojo: Contemporary. 4-­6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

Bubbles & Beats: Extended happy hour with food, drinks and music by island contemporary artist Kuhio Travis. 4-10 p.m. (music 6- 9 p.m.), Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach. 237-1234

St. Patrick’s Day at Anna O’Brien’s: Irish Session Musicians (4:30-8:30 p.m.) and Scott Carey (9 p.m.). 946-5190

Shoji Ledward: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517

St. Patrick’s Day at O’Toole’s Irish Pub: James McCarthy (1 p.m.), Lisa Gomes & Curtis Vanderloop (4 p.m.) and Doolin Rakes (9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.). 536-4138

Na Moku ‘Eha Mele Series — Mele o Kaua‘i: Songs and stories of the four main islands performed by musicians and artists from those islands, and emcee Aaron Mahi. This first performance focuses on the Garden Isle and features Kaua‘i natives Kekai Chock and Baron Kaholokula. 5:30-8 p.m., Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives. $35, $30 in advance; $100 for all four in the series. 447-3926, missionhouses.org

Ei Nei: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Honey’s Restaurant, Kaneohe. 235-3211

Pandanus Club: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990

Jesse Savio: Guitarist/singer-songwriter. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Baku Waikiki, International Market Place. 800-3571

Comedy Showcase: 7:30-­9:30 p.m., The Dragon Upstairs. $7. 526-1411

St. Patrick’s Day at Medici’s in Manoa: Irish band Celtic Waves. 7:30-10 p.m., Medici’s, Manoa Marketplace. $25, $20 in advance. 351-0901, medicis manoa.com

MaNel 808: Contemporary/pop/rock. 7:30-11 p.m., Gerry’s Grill, 1125 N. King St. 847-8880

Funkshun: ’70s and ’80s dance funk. 8-11:30 p.m., Gordon Biersch. 599-4877

St. Patrick’s Day at Downbeat Lounge: DJ Jet Boy and DJ Monkey spin traditional Irish tunes, East Coast favorites, Northern Soul and pub rock. 9 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 21+. 533-2328

Queens of Island Soul: Featuring Mindy Smokestack, Ja’Nissa Cruz, Trishnalei, Tani Sale, Cavi Shanelle and Ioane 808. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10; 21+. 945-0800, queensofislandsoul.brownpapertickets.com

NitroFiche: Rock. 9:30 p.m., Chez Sports Bar and Grill. 488-2439

Maiko Duo: Contemporary. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

DIVAS (Dancing Impersonating Vixens with Attitude and Sass) Throwback 2: Female impersonation show featuring a cast of Hawaii-based drag and transgender entertainers. This week’s guest is The Lady Jhyanne. 10 p.m., Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. $5, free before 9 p.m.; 21+. Table reservations deals: hulas.com. Info: 923-0669.

SUNDAY

Mike Izon: Soul. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

The University of Hawaii Saxophone Choir: With guest mezzo-soprano Maya Hoover. 4 p.m., Orvis Auditorium, University of Hawaii. $6-$14. manoa.hawaii.edu/music/events

Shoji Ledward: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517

Night Service: Live hip-hop and beats. The bi-weekly artist showcase is documented by video, photography and audio recording to ensure artists’ sets are saved and promoted through social media sites. 6-10 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 18+. To be booked as a performing artist, photographer, videographer or sponsor: nightservicehawaii@gmail.com. Info: 533-2328.

Ryan Tenney Duo: Contemporary. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

Analog: Rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

MONDAY

Danny Wassman: Contemporary. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Buena Vista University Jazz Band: 3 p.m., Ala Moana Centerstage. 955-9517

Brandon Serrano: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517

James McCarthy: Irish. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777

Tribute to Antonio Carlos Jobim — Sandy Tsukiyama & Friends: Latin jazz. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $12.75-$35. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

The Oahu Civic Orchestra Spring Concert: Conductor Ronald Hirai and guest conductor Ignace Jang. 7 p.m., Eiben Hall, Chaminade University. 734-2925

Open Mic Mondays: A showcase for local unsigned talent. 7 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 21+. Sign-ups: tgehawaii@gmail.com. Info: 533-2328.

Chris Salvador: R&B/contemporary. 7-10 p.m., The Laylow, Autograph Collection Hotel, Waikiki. laylow waikiki.com/event-­directory

Candy Bullets: Rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

TUESDAY

Mike Piranha: Acoustic. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Brandon Serrano: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517

Kaiao: Hawa­iian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990

Amy Hanaiali‘i: Hawaiian/contemporary singer-songwriter. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25.50-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

Mihoko M & Friends: Jazz. With David Yamasaki, Camara Kambon, Alex Morrison and Chris Pangaribuan. 7-10 p.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10. 945-0800

The Rising Melody — The Space Kadets and Spirit Artis: Original music showcase featuring up-and-coming singer-songwriters. 8 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 21+. Info: 533-2328, therisingmelody.com.

Piranha Brothers: Rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Hook + Line: Acoustic R&B. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138

Kitsch: Rock. 9 p.m.- 3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777

WEDNESDAY

Dave Watanabe: Acoustic. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Royal Hawaiian Band: 11 a.m., Ala Moana Centerstage. 922-5331

Brandon Serrano: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517

Peter Apo Band: Folk/Hawaiian/pop. 5-8 p.m., Harbor Restaurant at Pier 38. 550-3740

Celtic Waves: Irish. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777

Nando Suan and Kamaa Mike Barques with Michelangelo Barques: Guitar. 5-8:15 p.m., Nico’s Pier 38. 540-1377

Kona Nui Nights — Teresa Bright + Halau Ka Liko Pua o Kalaniakea: Hawaiian music and hula. 6-8 p.m., Ward Village Courtyard. wardvillage.com/events/kona-nui-nights

Tribute to Duke Ellington — Mike Lewis & Friends: Jazz. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $12.75-$35. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

Jazz Wednesday — Doug MacDonald & Friends: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Gordon Biersch. 599-4877

JRoQ Duo: Contemporary. 7-10 p.m., The Laylow, Autograph Collection Hotel, Waikiki. laylow waikiki.com/event-­directory

The Gary Pak Trio: Jazz. 8-11 p.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $7. 945-0800

Comedy U Laugh Madness Comedy Tournament: In this fifth annual event, 16 Hawaii comedians compete in a head-to-head bracket style elimination tournament. 8:30 p.m., Anna O’Brien’s. $5-$7; 21+. 946-5190, facebook.com/comedyu.hi

Brad’s Pitt: Rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

THURSDAY

Zanuck Lindsey: Acoustic. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

Jonathon-Michael Palompo: Tenor recital. 1:30 p.m., Orvis Auditorium, University of Hawaii. manoa.hawaii.edu/music/events

Brandon Serrano: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517

Michael Piranha: Rock. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777

Tribute to Stevie Wonder — John Kolivas & Friends: Funk. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $12.75-$35. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

Qiao Jiang: Piano recital. 7:30 p.m., Orvis Auditorium, University of Hawaii. manoa.hawaii.edu/music/events

Zodiac Diamond: Jazz. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10. 945-0800

Damon’s Open Mic: Music open-mic night. 9 p.m., Anna O’Brien’s. 946-5190

Kailua Bay Buddies: Rock/contemporary/Hawaiian. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383

STIFF: Viewing party for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 10, plus music from resident DJs Bvby G, KSM and Kuya, and dancing by the Hula’s Go-Go performers. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. (viewing party 9-10:30 p.m.), Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. Free before 10:30 p.m., $5 after; 21+. 923-0669

Local Uprising: Reggae. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

ONGOING

FRIDAYS

Royal Hawaiian Band: Noon, Iolani Palace. 922-5331

Brad Kawakami: Pop rock. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Maunalua: Hawaiian. 4-­6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

Phil Strauss: Contemporary. 4-6 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811

Shar Carillo Duo: Guitar. 5-7:45 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Dueling Haoles: Irish. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777

Kailua Moon Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Alex Oasay: Contemporary. 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Point Sunset & Pool Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 293-6000

The Kanoe Miller Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311

Freddy Leone: R&B. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689

‘Ekolu Makou: Hawaiian. 6-7 p.m., the Royal Grove, Royal Hawaiian Center. 922-2299

Kaimana Band Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811

Mark Yim’s Pilikia I: Hawa­iian. 6-9 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669

Jason Laeha: Pop/rock. 6-9 p.m., Herringbone Waikiki. 797-2435

Mahi‘ai Kekumu & GJ: Top 40/pop/rock/Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. 923-0669

Ka Hehena: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990

Mike Izon: Soul. 6-9 p.m., The Street — A Michael Mina Social House, International Market Place. 377-4402, thestreet socialhouse.com

Chris Murphy: Contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahamas Waikiki Restaurant. 923-8785

The Cellar Catz: Contemporary/pop. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488

Summer Kealoha: Blues/contemporary/Hawaiian. 6:30-9 p.m., Teddy’s Bigger Burgers and Tiki Bar, Haleiwa. 637-8454

Scott Smith: Piano. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piano Lounge, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Jimmy Funai: Jazzy guitar. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Roy’s Hawaii Kai. 396-7697

Jeremy Cheng: Contemporary. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311

Na‘ehu Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Salsa Fridays with The Son Caribe Band: Latin music and lesson. 7 p.m., Surfer, The Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. $10; 21+. 293-6000, surferthebar.com

Aloha Fridays with Jeff Rasmussen: Hawaiian/folk. 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882

Vance Texiera: Contemporary. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Olomana: Hawaiian. 7:45-10:45 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Nohelani Cypriano: Contemporary/Hawaiian. 8- ­10:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village, 949-4321

Maggie Herron & Dean Taba: Jazz. 8:30 p.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311

Jegaan Faye: Contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811

DJ Tittahbyte & Crew: Hip-hop/R&B/indie dance/top 40. 9 p.m.-midnight, The Laylow, Autograph Collection Hotel, Waikiki. laylowwaikiki.com/event-directory

Foreplay Fridays: Classic throwback dance party, with soul, hip-hop, R&B, pop and rock hits from the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s. Featuring MC Rick Rock, Deejay Technique and DJ Wu Chang. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.,Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. $10, free before 10:30 p.m.; 21+. 778-8888, 791-5163

Master of OZ: Rock. 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777

DJ Jimmy Taco: Dance/pop. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. $10; 21+. 922-4422

Christian Yrizarry: Hawaiian. 9:30-11:30 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333

Mark Yim’s Pilikia II: Hawaiian. 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669

HEAT!: Dance night with a rotation of DJs Vaughn, Emvee and Kuya, gogo dancers, drink specials, and more. Presented by Gay Island Guide. 10 p.m.- 2 a.m., Tapa’s Waikiki, 407 Seaside Ave. 21+. gayislandguide.com

SATURDAYS

Keanu Boom Kanani Band: Hawaiian. 8 a.m.-noon, FarmLovers Market at Kakaako, Ward Gateway Center, 333 Ward Ave., mauka parking lot alongside Ross Dress for Less. 388-9696

Johnny Kukui: Hawaiian. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider, Piano Lounge. 922-3111

Henry Kapono: Hawaiian. 4-6 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Social Media Saturday: Local DJs, with giveaways. 4 p.m.-­midnight, Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163

Mike Izon: Guitar. 5-7:45 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Keoni Ku Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Kuhio Travis: Island contemporary/variety. 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Point Sunset & Pool Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 293-6000

The Barefoot Boys — Poki‘i, Leonard, Rob: Hawaiian/pop. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Barefoot Beach Cafe. 924-2233

The Kanoe Miller Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311

Harry Koizumi: Slack key and classical guitar. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689

Ben Kama Duo: Hawa­iian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811

Billy Sage: Contemporary folk. 6-9 p.m., The Street — A Michael Mina Social House, International Market Place. 377-4402, thestreetsocial house.com

Chris Murphy: Contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahamas Waikiki Restaurant. 923-8785

The Cellar Catz: Contemporary/pop. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488

Juke Joint: Rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Scott Smith: Piano. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piano Lounge, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Jimmy Funai: Jazzy guitar. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Roy’s Hawaii Kai. 396-7697

Freddy Leone: R&B. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311

Tino Jacob Duo: Hawaiian/contemporary. 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Pacific Vibrations with Nick Kurosawa and Gil Batangan: Soul/jazz. 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882

Sean Cleland: Pop/rock/soul. 7-10 p.m., O Bar, 2490 Kalakaua Ave. 922-1233

Tito Berinobis & Billy Beimes: Hawaiian/contemporary. 7 p.m.-midnight, Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669

Jeff James: Reggae/R&B/pop/rock. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Olomana: Hawaiian. 8-11 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Maggie Herron & Dean Taba: Jazz. 8:30 p.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311

Phil Strauss: Contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811

DJ Tittahbyte & Crew: Hip-hop/R&B/indie dance/top 40. 9 p.m.-midnight, The Laylow, Autograph Collection Hotel, Waikiki. laylowwaikiki.com/event-directory

DJ XL: Dance/pop. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. $10; 21+. 922-4422

Kamuela Kahoano: Hawa­iian. 9:30-11:30 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333

SUNDAYS

Mahina Brunch with Aloha Got Soul: Enjoy all things brunch — from avocado toast to dark chocolate mochi waffles — paired with a heavy rotation of live music and DJs curated by Honolulu-based record label Aloha Got Soul. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Mahina & Sun’s, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882, surfjack.com

Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Eric Lee: Hawaiian. 3 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Henry Kapono: Hawaiian/contemporary. 4-­6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

Dave Turner: Contemporary. 4-6 p.m., The Point Sunset & Pool Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 293-6000

Mike Kaawa: Hawaiian. 4-7 p.m., Honey’s Restaurant, Kaneohe. 235-3211

Johnny Kukui: Guitar. 5- 7:45 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Shaka Madali: Island/ R&B/ukulele. 5-8 p.m., Barefoot Beach Cafe, Waikiki. 924-2233

J McCarthy & L Gomes: Irish. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777

Ellsworth Simeona Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Pu‘uhonua Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311

Mike Piranha of the Piranha Brothers: Rock. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Chris Salvador: R&B/contemporary. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689

Danny He‘e: Hawaiian/oldies. 6-8 p.m., Mexico Fiesta, Hawaii Kai Shopping Center. 395-7797

Daniel Dickey: Latin. 6- 8:30 p.m., Mexico Lindo, Kailua. 263-0055

Kaimana Band Duo: Hawa­iian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811

Dean & Dean: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669

Taste of Harmony: ’50s-’70s vocal oldies. 6-9 p.m., La Mariana Tiki Bar and Restaurant. 848-2800

Jason Laeha: Pop/rock/contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Lulu’s. 926-5222

Ei Nei: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990

John Helm: Acoustic folk rock. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahamas Waikiki Restaurant. 923-8785

Five-2: Local/mainstream band. 6-9 p.m. Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163

Mixed Plate: Contemporary. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488

Eric Lee Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Brian Mersberg Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311

Sunday Sessions with Jegaan Faye: Singer-­songwriter. 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882

Evan Khay: Singer-­songwriter. 7-10 p.m., The Laylow, Autograph Collection Hotel, Waikiki. laylowwaikiki.com/event-directory

John Valentine: Hawaiian/jazz/rock/pop. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Acoustik Playground: Contemporary. 7:30- 10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Tommy James: Jazz. 8:30 p.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311

Tino Jacob: Hawaiian/ contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811

Funky Monkey: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414

Josh Sharp: Alternative. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138

Master of OZ: Rock. 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777

DJ Jem: Dance. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. $10; 21+. 922-4422

Danny Carvalho: Hawaiian. 9:30-11:30 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333

MONDAYS

Johnny Kukui: Hawaiian. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Taz Vegas: Hawaiian. 4-­6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

Jeremy Cheng: Guitar/contemporary. 5-7:45 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Gentlemen of Kaiao: Hawa­iian/contemporary. 5:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Alex Oasay: Contemporary. 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Point Sunset & Pool Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 293-6000

De Lima Ohana: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311

Starr Kalahiki of Acoustik Playground: Contemporary. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Evan Khay: Pop. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689

Brad Kawakami Duo: Hawa­iian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811

Open Mic Mondays with GJ: 6-9 p.m., Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. 923-0669

Sean Na‘auao: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990

John Helm: Acoustic folk rock. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahamas Waikiki Restaurant. 923-8785

Hawaiian Monday featuring Ryan Tang and Friends: Also with Barry Kimokea and Raelyn Tang, plus happy hour all day. 6-9 p.m., Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163

Coyne Street: Hawaiian. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488

Pau Hana Blues Band: 6:30-9 p.m., OnStage Drinks & Grinds. 738-0004

The Camarillo Brothers: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669

Pu‘uhonua Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Vanessa M., Blythe G. and Shawna M.: Vocalists. 7 p.m., Aha Aina, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311

Jam Sessions with Kimo Opiana Jr.: 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882

Taste of Harmony: ’50s-’70s vocal oldies. 7-10 p.m., Cuckoo Coconuts, Waikiki. 926-1620

Cole Black: Blues/rock. 7- 10 p.m., Da Smokehouse. 946-0233

Sean Cleland: Pop/rock/soul. 7-10 p.m., LBLE Lounge, Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel. 922-0811

Jerk Comedy Open-Mic: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Jawaiian Irie Jerk Restaurant, 3574 Waialae Ave. 388-2917

Phil Strauss: Singer-­songwriter/contemporary. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Jon Basebase: Contemporary. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 8-10 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311

Tommy James: Jazz. 8:30 p.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311

Keoni Ku: Hawaiian. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811

Dux Deluxe: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414

Chris Murphy: Contemporary. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138

Master of OZ: Rock. 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777

Jeremy Cheng: Guitar/­contemporary. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 21+. 922-4422

Chris Mercado: Contemporary. 9:30-11:30 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333

Ellsworth Simeona: Hawa­iian. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

TUESDAYS

John Valentine: Hawaiian/jazz/rock/pop. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Kuhio Travis: Island contemporary/variety. 3-5 p.m., The Point Sunset & Pool Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 293-6000

Mike Kaawa and Haumea Warrington: Hawaiian. 4-­6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

Jegaan Faye: Guitar. 5-7:45 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Michael Piranha: Rock. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777

Kevin Mau: Contemporary/Hawaiian. 5-8 p.m., Wailana Cocktail Lounge at Wailana Coffee House. 955-1764

Taco Tuesday: Live reggae and DJ Freeze. 5 p.m.-midnight, Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163

Pu‘uhonua Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Shawn Garnett: Island contemporary/variety. 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Point Sunset & Pool Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 293-6000

The Barefoot Boys — Poki‘i, Leonard, Rob: Hawaiian/pop. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Barefoot Beach Cafe. 924-2233

Pa‘ahana Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311

Darryll Aquino of Kailua Bay Buddies: Rock/contemporary/Hawaiian. 5:30- 8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Dustin Park: Singer-songwriter. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689

Waipuna: Hawaiian. 6-7 p.m., the Royal Grove, Royal Hawaiian Center. 922-2299

Ben Kama Duo: Hawa­iian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811

Vincent Royo & GJ: Rock/alternative/R&B/pop. 6-9 p.m., Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. 923-0669

Jason Laeha: Pop/rock/Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Moana Terrace, Marriott Hotel. 922-6611

Alex Oasay: Contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahamas Waikiki Restaurant. 923-8785

Katie Tamashiro: Piano/contemporary. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488

Keith Omizu: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669

Christian Yrizarry Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311

Brad Kawakami Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Bossa Nova After Dark with Sandy Tsukiyama: 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882

Izik: Singer-songwriter. 7-10 p.m., The Laylow, Autograph Collection Hotel, Waikiki. laylow waikiki.com/event-directory

Jeremy Cheng: Contemporary. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Little Albert and Eddie: Contemporary. 7:30- 10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

J.P. Smoketrain Blues/R&B Open-Mic Jam: 8-11 p.m., The Studio at Hawaiian Brian’s. 946-1343

Dan Del Negro & Rocky Holmes: Jazz. 8:30 p.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311

Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811

Tavana: Acoustic/blues/rock/roots/reggae. 9 p.m., Hawaiian Brian’s. 946-1343

Dux Deluxe: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414

KaiRoots Duo: Contemporary. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Nick Kurosawa: Contemporary. 9:30-11:30 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333

Ellsworth Simeona: Hawa­iian. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

WEDNESDAYS

Eric Lee: Hawaiian. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Haumea Warrington: Hawa­iian. 4-­6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

Thomson Enos: Guitar. 5-7:45 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Ben Kama Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

John Akapo: Island contemporary/variety. 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Point Sunset & Pool Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 293-6000

Pa‘ahana Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311

Darren Porlas of Juke Joint: Contemporary. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Izik: Contemporary. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689

Jason Laeha: Pop/rock. 6-8:30 p.m., Scratch Kitchen & Meatery. 589-1669

Pu‘uhonua Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811

Daniel Dickey: Latin. 6-8:30 p.m., Mexico Restaurant. 845-9059

Jared Ming & GJ: Top 40/pop/rock/Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. 923-0669

Mike Kaawa: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990

Glenn Domingo: “Feel good” musician. 6-9 p.m., The Street — A Michael Mina Social House, International Market Place. 377-4402, thestreet socialhouse.com

Sean Cleland: Pop/rock/soul. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant. 923-8785

Jeannette Trevias: Jazz/contemporary/variety. 6-9 p.m., Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163

Katie Tamashiro: Piano/ contemporary. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488

Tito Berinobis & David Kauahikaua: Hawaiian/contemporary. 6-10:30 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669

Summer Kealoha: Blues/contemporary/Hawaiian. 6:30-9 p.m., Teddy’s Bigger Burgers and Tiki Bar, Haleiwa. 637-8454

Ginny Tiu: Contemporary. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piano Lounge, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Eric Lee Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311

Keoni Ku Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Sundown Sounds with Foreseeable Futures: Indie music duo. 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882

Open-Mike Karaoke: 7 p.m.- 2 a.m., Blue Star Club & Karaoke, 1347 Colburn St. Free. 843-1809

John Valentine: Hawaiian/jazz/rock/pop. 7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Blues Wednesdays with Kevin Coleman and the Flat Five: West Coast swing. 7:30-10 p.m., OnStage Drinks & Grinds. 738-0004

Page 5: Soul jazz. 7:30-­10 p.m., The Dragon Upstairs. 526-1411

Piranha Brothers: Rock. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Maggie Herron & Rocky Holmes: Jazz. 8:30 p.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311

Derrick Lee: Contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811

Mike Love Band: Reggae. 9 p.m., Crossroads at Hawaiian Brian’s. $5. 946-1343

All Request Wednesday with DJ KSM: 9 p.m., Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. 21+. 923-0669

R.P.G.: Irish. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777

Freesound: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414

Dueling Haoles: Irish. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138

Son Caribe Band: Latin. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Ben Vegas: Contemporary. 9:30-11:30 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333

Ellsworth Simeona: Hawaiian. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

THURSDAYS

John Valentine: Hawaiian/jazz/rock/pop. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Haumea Warrington: Hawaiian. 4-­6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268

Jeff James: Guitar. 5-7:45 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Shaka Madali: Island/ R&B/ukulele. 5-8 p.m., Barefoot Beach Cafe, Waikiki. 924-2233

Kevin Mau: Contemporary/Hawaiian. 5-8 p.m., Wailana Cocktail Lounge at Wailana Coffee House. 955-1764

Mark Caldeira: Contemporary. 5:30 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689

Jason Midro Duo: Rock/Hawa­iian/reggae. 5:30- 7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Kuhio Travis: Island contemporary/variety. 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Point Sunset & Pool Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 293-6000

Eric Lee Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311

Nohelani Cypriano: Contemporary/Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village, 949-4321

Jazz Vespers — Jazz in a Contemplative Style: With Reggie Padilla, Starr Kalahiki, Dan Del Negro and Jon Hawes. 6 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1317 Queen Emma St. 533-1943, stpetershonolulu.org

Kupaoa: Hawaiian. 6-7 p.m., the Royal Grove, Royal Hawaiian Center. 922-2299

Jason Laeha: Pop/rock. 6-9 p.m., Herringbone Waikiki. 797-2435

Tim Rose: Singer-songwriter. 6-9 p.m., Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. 923-0669

Taste of Harmony: ’50s-’70s vocal oldies. 6-9 p.m., La Mariana Tiki Bar and Restaurant. 848-2800

Kawika Kahiapo: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990

Tavana: Blues/rock. 6-9 p.m., The Street — A Michael Mina Social House, International Market Place. 377-4402, thestreetsocialhouse.com

Chris Mercado: Contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant. 923-8785

Les Loo: Contemporary. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488

Brad Kawakami Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811

Scott Smith: Piano. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piano Lounge, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Christian Yrizarry Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422

Tito Berinobis: Hawaiian/contemporary. 6:30-10 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669

Sean Cleland: Pop/rock/soul. 7 p.m., BLT Market, Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach. 729-9729, bltmarket.com

Vanessa M., Blythe G. and Shawna M.: Vocalists. 7 p.m., Aha Aina, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311

Mahina Lounge with Keith Omizo: Soul/jazz/rock. 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882

Keilana: Contemporary. 7-10 p.m., The Laylow, Autograph Collection Hotel, Waikiki. laylow waikiki.com/event-­directory

Open-Mic Stand-up Comedy: 7:30-9 p.m., King’s Pizza Cafe, 746 Kapahulu Ave. 675-8962

Kama Kakaio: Hawaiian. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111

Little Albert and Eddie: Contemporary. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321

Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 8-10 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311

Maggie Herron & Rocky Holmes: Jazz. 8:30 p.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311

[COMEDY]2 at Square Barrels: Rotating showcase of local and touring comedians performing their best 7 minute-sets each week. 8:30 p.m., Square Barrels, 1001 Bishop St. $5-$7; 18+. 524-2747, comedyuhawaii.com

Brad Kawakami: Hawaiian. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811

Gypsy 808: Gypsy jazz. 9 p.m.-­midnight, The Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave. 526-1411

Taja: Rock. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777

Dinosaurus X: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414

Dave Turner: Contemporary. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138

DJ Technique: Dance. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 21+. 922-4422

Kalae Camarillo: Contemporary island. 9:30-11:30 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333

