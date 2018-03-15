Music and nightlife calendar

ADVERTISING
WEEKEND AND BEYOND
‘Awa and ‘Ai Nights: A rotation of soulful story-teller musicians, locally sourced pupu and awa, and lomilomi. Open 6-11 p.m. with music 8-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Thursdays. (This week, No Why? Improv comedy 8-9 p.m. Saturday and Robi Kahakalau 8-10 p.m. Thursday.) Waiwai Collective, 1110 University Ave., Suite 100. $5; film nights are free. 892-1813, waiwaicollective.com
Hawaii News Now Jazz Legends Series — Billy Cobham: 6:30 and 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Blue Note Hawaii. $21.25-$35. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com
Russian Dances: Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra with conductor Laura Jackson and violinist Esther Yoo. Part of the Halekulani Masterworks season. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, Blaisdell Concert Hall. $15-$92. 946-8742, hawaiisymphonyorchestra.org
FRIDAY
Alex Oasay: Contemporary. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Brandon Serrano: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517
Dustin Park: Reggae. 5 p.m., Highway Inn, Kakaako. 954-4955
James McCarthy: Irish. 5-8:30 p.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 536-4138
Happy Hour Friday — Big Jay: Island reggae singer-songwriter. 6-8 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 21+. 533-2328
Ko‘olau Serenaders: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Honey’s Restaurant, Kaneohe. 235-3211
Gavin Kaina: Hawaiian. 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Lighthouse, Hawaii Kai Golf Course. 395-7900
Tahiti Rey: Acoustic/soul/folk. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Baku Waikiki, International Market Place. 800-3571
25th Infantry Division Band: 7 p.m., Ala Moana Centerstage. 955-9517
Augie Live: Comedian, radio personality and actor Augie T. 8 p.m., Coral Creek Golf Course, Ewa Beach. $10. augiet.com
Nujabes Live Band Tribute with Shing02 & The Chee-Hoos: Tribute to the late Japanese producer Nujabes. Also featuring a DJ set by Spin Master A-1, hip-hop band Castle Park and beats by DJ Packo. 8 p.m., Crossroads at Hawaiian Brian’s. $20; 18+. 946-1343, ticketfly.com
Thursday: New Jersey post-hardcore/emo sextet. 8 p.m., The Republik. $40. 941-7469, jointherepublik.com, seetickets.us
Aylin: Soul acoustic/R&B. 8-9 p.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10. 945-0800
Saloon Pilots: Bluegrass. 8-10:30 p.m., Big City Diner, Kailua. 263-8880
Ferris Bueller: R&B/funk. 8-11:30 p.m., Gordon Biersch. 599-4877
Rainbow in the Dark — DJ Jody Rose & DJ Missy Black: 9 p.m., Anna O’Brien’s. $6. 946-5190
The Clampdown — Smitz, Natas, 2Face4 and Rotten Blossom: Punk rock. 9 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. $5; 21+. 533-2328
The Fresh Preps: Indie rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Elephant: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414
Kaiona Duo: Hawaiian. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
Goodfoot: Soul/Afro beat/funk. 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10. 945-0800
SATURDAY
Ken Lykes: Contemporary. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Hawaiian Steel Guitar Festival: Alan Akaka, Bobby Ingano, Greg Sardinha, Ke Kula Mele Hawaii’s Next Generation of Steel Guitarists, and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ka Makana Ali‘i Center Court, Kapolei. kamakanaalii.com.
St. Patrick’s Day at Irish Rose Saloon: Elephant (1-4 p.m.), Jake and the Sidewinders (4:30-8:30 p.m.) and Dinosaurus X (9 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.). 947-3414
St. Patrick’s Day at Kelley O’Neil’s: Celtic Waves (1 p.m.), Scott Carey (4:30 p.m.) and Master of OZ (9 p.m.-3:30 a.m.). 926-1777
Mojo: Contemporary. 4-6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
Bubbles & Beats: Extended happy hour with food, drinks and music by island contemporary artist Kuhio Travis. 4-10 p.m. (music 6- 9 p.m.), Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach. 237-1234
St. Patrick’s Day at Anna O’Brien’s: Irish Session Musicians (4:30-8:30 p.m.) and Scott Carey (9 p.m.). 946-5190
Shoji Ledward: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517
St. Patrick’s Day at O’Toole’s Irish Pub: James McCarthy (1 p.m.), Lisa Gomes & Curtis Vanderloop (4 p.m.) and Doolin Rakes (9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.). 536-4138
Na Moku ‘Eha Mele Series — Mele o Kaua‘i: Songs and stories of the four main islands performed by musicians and artists from those islands, and emcee Aaron Mahi. This first performance focuses on the Garden Isle and features Kaua‘i natives Kekai Chock and Baron Kaholokula. 5:30-8 p.m., Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives. $35, $30 in advance; $100 for all four in the series. 447-3926, missionhouses.org
Ei Nei: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Honey’s Restaurant, Kaneohe. 235-3211
Pandanus Club: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990
Jesse Savio: Guitarist/singer-songwriter. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Baku Waikiki, International Market Place. 800-3571
Comedy Showcase: 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Dragon Upstairs. $7. 526-1411
St. Patrick’s Day at Medici’s in Manoa: Irish band Celtic Waves. 7:30-10 p.m., Medici’s, Manoa Marketplace. $25, $20 in advance. 351-0901, medicis manoa.com
MaNel 808: Contemporary/pop/rock. 7:30-11 p.m., Gerry’s Grill, 1125 N. King St. 847-8880
Funkshun: ’70s and ’80s dance funk. 8-11:30 p.m., Gordon Biersch. 599-4877
St. Patrick’s Day at Downbeat Lounge: DJ Jet Boy and DJ Monkey spin traditional Irish tunes, East Coast favorites, Northern Soul and pub rock. 9 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 21+. 533-2328
Queens of Island Soul: Featuring Mindy Smokestack, Ja’Nissa Cruz, Trishnalei, Tani Sale, Cavi Shanelle and Ioane 808. 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10; 21+. 945-0800, queensofislandsoul.brownpapertickets.com
NitroFiche: Rock. 9:30 p.m., Chez Sports Bar and Grill. 488-2439
Maiko Duo: Contemporary. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
DIVAS (Dancing Impersonating Vixens with Attitude and Sass) Throwback 2: Female impersonation show featuring a cast of Hawaii-based drag and transgender entertainers. This week’s guest is The Lady Jhyanne. 10 p.m., Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. $5, free before 9 p.m.; 21+. Table reservations deals: hulas.com. Info: 923-0669.
SUNDAY
Mike Izon: Soul. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
The University of Hawaii Saxophone Choir: With guest mezzo-soprano Maya Hoover. 4 p.m., Orvis Auditorium, University of Hawaii. $6-$14. manoa.hawaii.edu/music/events
Shoji Ledward: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517
Night Service: Live hip-hop and beats. The bi-weekly artist showcase is documented by video, photography and audio recording to ensure artists’ sets are saved and promoted through social media sites. 6-10 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 18+. To be booked as a performing artist, photographer, videographer or sponsor: nightservicehawaii@gmail.com. Info: 533-2328.
Ryan Tenney Duo: Contemporary. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
Analog: Rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
MONDAY
Danny Wassman: Contemporary. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Buena Vista University Jazz Band: 3 p.m., Ala Moana Centerstage. 955-9517
Brandon Serrano: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517
James McCarthy: Irish. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777
Tribute to Antonio Carlos Jobim — Sandy Tsukiyama & Friends: Latin jazz. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $12.75-$35. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com
The Oahu Civic Orchestra Spring Concert: Conductor Ronald Hirai and guest conductor Ignace Jang. 7 p.m., Eiben Hall, Chaminade University. 734-2925
Open Mic Mondays: A showcase for local unsigned talent. 7 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 21+. Sign-ups: tgehawaii@gmail.com. Info: 533-2328.
Chris Salvador: R&B/contemporary. 7-10 p.m., The Laylow, Autograph Collection Hotel, Waikiki. laylow waikiki.com/event-directory
Candy Bullets: Rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
TUESDAY
Mike Piranha: Acoustic. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Brandon Serrano: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517
Kaiao: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990
Amy Hanaiali‘i: Hawaiian/contemporary singer-songwriter. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25.50-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com
Mihoko M & Friends: Jazz. With David Yamasaki, Camara Kambon, Alex Morrison and Chris Pangaribuan. 7-10 p.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10. 945-0800
The Rising Melody — The Space Kadets and Spirit Artis: Original music showcase featuring up-and-coming singer-songwriters. 8 p.m., Downbeat Lounge. 21+. Info: 533-2328, therisingmelody.com.
Piranha Brothers: Rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Hook + Line: Acoustic R&B. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138
Kitsch: Rock. 9 p.m.- 3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777
WEDNESDAY
Dave Watanabe: Acoustic. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Royal Hawaiian Band: 11 a.m., Ala Moana Centerstage. 922-5331
Brandon Serrano: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517
Peter Apo Band: Folk/Hawaiian/pop. 5-8 p.m., Harbor Restaurant at Pier 38. 550-3740
Celtic Waves: Irish. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777
Nando Suan and Kamaa Mike Barques with Michelangelo Barques: Guitar. 5-8:15 p.m., Nico’s Pier 38. 540-1377
Kona Nui Nights — Teresa Bright + Halau Ka Liko Pua o Kalaniakea: Hawaiian music and hula. 6-8 p.m., Ward Village Courtyard. wardvillage.com/events/kona-nui-nights
Tribute to Duke Ellington — Mike Lewis & Friends: Jazz. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $12.75-$35. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com
Jazz Wednesday — Doug MacDonald & Friends: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Gordon Biersch. 599-4877
JRoQ Duo: Contemporary. 7-10 p.m., The Laylow, Autograph Collection Hotel, Waikiki. laylow waikiki.com/event-directory
The Gary Pak Trio: Jazz. 8-11 p.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $7. 945-0800
Comedy U Laugh Madness Comedy Tournament: In this fifth annual event, 16 Hawaii comedians compete in a head-to-head bracket style elimination tournament. 8:30 p.m., Anna O’Brien’s. $5-$7; 21+. 946-5190, facebook.com/comedyu.hi
Brad’s Pitt: Rock. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
THURSDAY
Zanuck Lindsey: Acoustic. 9-11 a.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
Jonathon-Michael Palompo: Tenor recital. 1:30 p.m., Orvis Auditorium, University of Hawaii. manoa.hawaii.edu/music/events
Brandon Serrano: Hawaiian. 5 p.m., Ewa Wing Stage, Ala Moana Center. 955-9517
Michael Piranha: Rock. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777
Tribute to Stevie Wonder — John Kolivas & Friends: Funk. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $12.75-$35. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com
Qiao Jiang: Piano recital. 7:30 p.m., Orvis Auditorium, University of Hawaii. manoa.hawaii.edu/music/events
Zodiac Diamond: Jazz. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu. $10. 945-0800
Damon’s Open Mic: Music open-mic night. 9 p.m., Anna O’Brien’s. 946-5190
Kailua Bay Buddies: Rock/contemporary/Hawaiian. 9-11 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe. 955-7383
STIFF: Viewing party for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 10, plus music from resident DJs Bvby G, KSM and Kuya, and dancing by the Hula’s Go-Go performers. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. (viewing party 9-10:30 p.m.), Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. Free before 10:30 p.m., $5 after; 21+. 923-0669
Local Uprising: Reggae. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
ONGOING
FRIDAYS
Royal Hawaiian Band: Noon, Iolani Palace. 922-5331
Brad Kawakami: Pop rock. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Maunalua: Hawaiian. 4-6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
Phil Strauss: Contemporary. 4-6 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811
Shar Carillo Duo: Guitar. 5-7:45 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Dueling Haoles: Irish. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777
Kailua Moon Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Alex Oasay: Contemporary. 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Point Sunset & Pool Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 293-6000
The Kanoe Miller Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311
Freddy Leone: R&B. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689
‘Ekolu Makou: Hawaiian. 6-7 p.m., the Royal Grove, Royal Hawaiian Center. 922-2299
Kaimana Band Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811
Mark Yim’s Pilikia I: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669
Jason Laeha: Pop/rock. 6-9 p.m., Herringbone Waikiki. 797-2435
Mahi‘ai Kekumu & GJ: Top 40/pop/rock/Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. 923-0669
Ka Hehena: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990
Mike Izon: Soul. 6-9 p.m., The Street — A Michael Mina Social House, International Market Place. 377-4402, thestreet socialhouse.com
Chris Murphy: Contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahamas Waikiki Restaurant. 923-8785
The Cellar Catz: Contemporary/pop. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488
Summer Kealoha: Blues/contemporary/Hawaiian. 6:30-9 p.m., Teddy’s Bigger Burgers and Tiki Bar, Haleiwa. 637-8454
Scott Smith: Piano. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piano Lounge, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Jimmy Funai: Jazzy guitar. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Roy’s Hawaii Kai. 396-7697
Jeremy Cheng: Contemporary. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311
Na‘ehu Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Salsa Fridays with The Son Caribe Band: Latin music and lesson. 7 p.m., Surfer, The Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. $10; 21+. 293-6000, surferthebar.com
Aloha Fridays with Jeff Rasmussen: Hawaiian/folk. 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882
Vance Texiera: Contemporary. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Olomana: Hawaiian. 7:45-10:45 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Nohelani Cypriano: Contemporary/Hawaiian. 8- 10:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village, 949-4321
Maggie Herron & Dean Taba: Jazz. 8:30 p.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311
Jegaan Faye: Contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811
DJ Tittahbyte & Crew: Hip-hop/R&B/indie dance/top 40. 9 p.m.-midnight, The Laylow, Autograph Collection Hotel, Waikiki. laylowwaikiki.com/event-directory
Foreplay Fridays: Classic throwback dance party, with soul, hip-hop, R&B, pop and rock hits from the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s. Featuring MC Rick Rock, Deejay Technique and DJ Wu Chang. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.,Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. $10, free before 10:30 p.m.; 21+. 778-8888, 791-5163
Master of OZ: Rock. 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777
DJ Jimmy Taco: Dance/pop. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. $10; 21+. 922-4422
Christian Yrizarry: Hawaiian. 9:30-11:30 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333
Mark Yim’s Pilikia II: Hawaiian. 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669
HEAT!: Dance night with a rotation of DJs Vaughn, Emvee and Kuya, gogo dancers, drink specials, and more. Presented by Gay Island Guide. 10 p.m.- 2 a.m., Tapa’s Waikiki, 407 Seaside Ave. 21+. gayislandguide.com
SATURDAYS
Keanu Boom Kanani Band: Hawaiian. 8 a.m.-noon, FarmLovers Market at Kakaako, Ward Gateway Center, 333 Ward Ave., mauka parking lot alongside Ross Dress for Less. 388-9696
Johnny Kukui: Hawaiian. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider, Piano Lounge. 922-3111
Henry Kapono: Hawaiian. 4-6 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Social Media Saturday: Local DJs, with giveaways. 4 p.m.-midnight, Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163
Mike Izon: Guitar. 5-7:45 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Keoni Ku Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Kuhio Travis: Island contemporary/variety. 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Point Sunset & Pool Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 293-6000
The Barefoot Boys — Poki‘i, Leonard, Rob: Hawaiian/pop. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Barefoot Beach Cafe. 924-2233
The Kanoe Miller Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311
Harry Koizumi: Slack key and classical guitar. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689
Ben Kama Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811
Billy Sage: Contemporary folk. 6-9 p.m., The Street — A Michael Mina Social House, International Market Place. 377-4402, thestreetsocial house.com
Chris Murphy: Contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahamas Waikiki Restaurant. 923-8785
The Cellar Catz: Contemporary/pop. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488
Juke Joint: Rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Scott Smith: Piano. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piano Lounge, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Jimmy Funai: Jazzy guitar. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Roy’s Hawaii Kai. 396-7697
Freddy Leone: R&B. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311
Tino Jacob Duo: Hawaiian/contemporary. 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Pacific Vibrations with Nick Kurosawa and Gil Batangan: Soul/jazz. 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882
Sean Cleland: Pop/rock/soul. 7-10 p.m., O Bar, 2490 Kalakaua Ave. 922-1233
Tito Berinobis & Billy Beimes: Hawaiian/contemporary. 7 p.m.-midnight, Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669
Jeff James: Reggae/R&B/pop/rock. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Olomana: Hawaiian. 8-11 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Maggie Herron & Dean Taba: Jazz. 8:30 p.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311
Phil Strauss: Contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811
DJ Tittahbyte & Crew: Hip-hop/R&B/indie dance/top 40. 9 p.m.-midnight, The Laylow, Autograph Collection Hotel, Waikiki. laylowwaikiki.com/event-directory
DJ XL: Dance/pop. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. $10; 21+. 922-4422
Kamuela Kahoano: Hawaiian. 9:30-11:30 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333
SUNDAYS
Mahina Brunch with Aloha Got Soul: Enjoy all things brunch — from avocado toast to dark chocolate mochi waffles — paired with a heavy rotation of live music and DJs curated by Honolulu-based record label Aloha Got Soul. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Mahina & Sun’s, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882, surfjack.com
Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Eric Lee: Hawaiian. 3 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Henry Kapono: Hawaiian/contemporary. 4-6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
Dave Turner: Contemporary. 4-6 p.m., The Point Sunset & Pool Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 293-6000
Mike Kaawa: Hawaiian. 4-7 p.m., Honey’s Restaurant, Kaneohe. 235-3211
Johnny Kukui: Guitar. 5- 7:45 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Shaka Madali: Island/ R&B/ukulele. 5-8 p.m., Barefoot Beach Cafe, Waikiki. 924-2233
J McCarthy & L Gomes: Irish. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777
Ellsworth Simeona Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Pu‘uhonua Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311
Mike Piranha of the Piranha Brothers: Rock. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Chris Salvador: R&B/contemporary. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689
Danny He‘e: Hawaiian/oldies. 6-8 p.m., Mexico Fiesta, Hawaii Kai Shopping Center. 395-7797
Daniel Dickey: Latin. 6- 8:30 p.m., Mexico Lindo, Kailua. 263-0055
Kaimana Band Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811
Dean & Dean: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669
Taste of Harmony: ’50s-’70s vocal oldies. 6-9 p.m., La Mariana Tiki Bar and Restaurant. 848-2800
Jason Laeha: Pop/rock/contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Lulu’s. 926-5222
Ei Nei: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990
John Helm: Acoustic folk rock. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahamas Waikiki Restaurant. 923-8785
Five-2: Local/mainstream band. 6-9 p.m. Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163
Mixed Plate: Contemporary. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488
Eric Lee Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Brian Mersberg Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311
Sunday Sessions with Jegaan Faye: Singer-songwriter. 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882
Evan Khay: Singer-songwriter. 7-10 p.m., The Laylow, Autograph Collection Hotel, Waikiki. laylowwaikiki.com/event-directory
John Valentine: Hawaiian/jazz/rock/pop. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Acoustik Playground: Contemporary. 7:30- 10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Tommy James: Jazz. 8:30 p.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311
Tino Jacob: Hawaiian/ contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811
Funky Monkey: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414
Josh Sharp: Alternative. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138
Master of OZ: Rock. 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777
DJ Jem: Dance. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. $10; 21+. 922-4422
Danny Carvalho: Hawaiian. 9:30-11:30 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333
MONDAYS
Johnny Kukui: Hawaiian. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Taz Vegas: Hawaiian. 4-6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
Jeremy Cheng: Guitar/contemporary. 5-7:45 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Gentlemen of Kaiao: Hawaiian/contemporary. 5:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Alex Oasay: Contemporary. 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Point Sunset & Pool Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 293-6000
De Lima Ohana: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311
Starr Kalahiki of Acoustik Playground: Contemporary. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Evan Khay: Pop. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689
Brad Kawakami Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811
Open Mic Mondays with GJ: 6-9 p.m., Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. 923-0669
Sean Na‘auao: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990
John Helm: Acoustic folk rock. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahamas Waikiki Restaurant. 923-8785
Hawaiian Monday featuring Ryan Tang and Friends: Also with Barry Kimokea and Raelyn Tang, plus happy hour all day. 6-9 p.m., Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163
Coyne Street: Hawaiian. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488
Pau Hana Blues Band: 6:30-9 p.m., OnStage Drinks & Grinds. 738-0004
The Camarillo Brothers: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669
Pu‘uhonua Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Vanessa M., Blythe G. and Shawna M.: Vocalists. 7 p.m., Aha Aina, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311
Jam Sessions with Kimo Opiana Jr.: 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882
Taste of Harmony: ’50s-’70s vocal oldies. 7-10 p.m., Cuckoo Coconuts, Waikiki. 926-1620
Cole Black: Blues/rock. 7- 10 p.m., Da Smokehouse. 946-0233
Sean Cleland: Pop/rock/soul. 7-10 p.m., LBLE Lounge, Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel. 922-0811
Jerk Comedy Open-Mic: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Jawaiian Irie Jerk Restaurant, 3574 Waialae Ave. 388-2917
Phil Strauss: Singer-songwriter/contemporary. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Jon Basebase: Contemporary. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 8-10 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311
Tommy James: Jazz. 8:30 p.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311
Keoni Ku: Hawaiian. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811
Dux Deluxe: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414
Chris Murphy: Contemporary. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138
Master of OZ: Rock. 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777
Jeremy Cheng: Guitar/contemporary. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 21+. 922-4422
Chris Mercado: Contemporary. 9:30-11:30 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333
Ellsworth Simeona: Hawaiian. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
TUESDAYS
John Valentine: Hawaiian/jazz/rock/pop. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Kuhio Travis: Island contemporary/variety. 3-5 p.m., The Point Sunset & Pool Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 293-6000
Mike Kaawa and Haumea Warrington: Hawaiian. 4-6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
Jegaan Faye: Guitar. 5-7:45 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Michael Piranha: Rock. 5-8 p.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 926-1777
Kevin Mau: Contemporary/Hawaiian. 5-8 p.m., Wailana Cocktail Lounge at Wailana Coffee House. 955-1764
Taco Tuesday: Live reggae and DJ Freeze. 5 p.m.-midnight, Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163
Pu‘uhonua Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Shawn Garnett: Island contemporary/variety. 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Point Sunset & Pool Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 293-6000
The Barefoot Boys — Poki‘i, Leonard, Rob: Hawaiian/pop. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Barefoot Beach Cafe. 924-2233
Pa‘ahana Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311
Darryll Aquino of Kailua Bay Buddies: Rock/contemporary/Hawaiian. 5:30- 8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Dustin Park: Singer-songwriter. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689
Waipuna: Hawaiian. 6-7 p.m., the Royal Grove, Royal Hawaiian Center. 922-2299
Ben Kama Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811
Vincent Royo & GJ: Rock/alternative/R&B/pop. 6-9 p.m., Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. 923-0669
Jason Laeha: Pop/rock/Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Moana Terrace, Marriott Hotel. 922-6611
Alex Oasay: Contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahamas Waikiki Restaurant. 923-8785
Katie Tamashiro: Piano/contemporary. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488
Keith Omizu: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669
Christian Yrizarry Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311
Brad Kawakami Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Bossa Nova After Dark with Sandy Tsukiyama: 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882
Izik: Singer-songwriter. 7-10 p.m., The Laylow, Autograph Collection Hotel, Waikiki. laylow waikiki.com/event-directory
Jeremy Cheng: Contemporary. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Little Albert and Eddie: Contemporary. 7:30- 10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
J.P. Smoketrain Blues/R&B Open-Mic Jam: 8-11 p.m., The Studio at Hawaiian Brian’s. 946-1343
Dan Del Negro & Rocky Holmes: Jazz. 8:30 p.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311
Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811
Tavana: Acoustic/blues/rock/roots/reggae. 9 p.m., Hawaiian Brian’s. 946-1343
Dux Deluxe: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414
KaiRoots Duo: Contemporary. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Nick Kurosawa: Contemporary. 9:30-11:30 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333
Ellsworth Simeona: Hawaiian. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
WEDNESDAYS
Eric Lee: Hawaiian. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Haumea Warrington: Hawaiian. 4-6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
Thomson Enos: Guitar. 5-7:45 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Ben Kama Duo: Hawaiian. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
John Akapo: Island contemporary/variety. 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Point Sunset & Pool Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 293-6000
Pa‘ahana Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311
Darren Porlas of Juke Joint: Contemporary. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Izik: Contemporary. 6 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689
Jason Laeha: Pop/rock. 6-8:30 p.m., Scratch Kitchen & Meatery. 589-1669
Pu‘uhonua Duo: Hawaiian. 6-8:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811
Daniel Dickey: Latin. 6-8:30 p.m., Mexico Restaurant. 845-9059
Jared Ming & GJ: Top 40/pop/rock/Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. 923-0669
Mike Kaawa: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990
Glenn Domingo: “Feel good” musician. 6-9 p.m., The Street — A Michael Mina Social House, International Market Place. 377-4402, thestreet socialhouse.com
Sean Cleland: Pop/rock/soul. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant. 923-8785
Jeannette Trevias: Jazz/contemporary/variety. 6-9 p.m., Wisp Restaurant and Lounge, 2885 Kalakaua Ave. 791-5163
Katie Tamashiro: Piano/ contemporary. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488
Tito Berinobis & David Kauahikaua: Hawaiian/contemporary. 6-10:30 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669
Summer Kealoha: Blues/contemporary/Hawaiian. 6:30-9 p.m., Teddy’s Bigger Burgers and Tiki Bar, Haleiwa. 637-8454
Ginny Tiu: Contemporary. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piano Lounge, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Eric Lee Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311
Keoni Ku Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Sundown Sounds with Foreseeable Futures: Indie music duo. 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882
Open-Mike Karaoke: 7 p.m.- 2 a.m., Blue Star Club & Karaoke, 1347 Colburn St. Free. 843-1809
John Valentine: Hawaiian/jazz/rock/pop. 7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Blues Wednesdays with Kevin Coleman and the Flat Five: West Coast swing. 7:30-10 p.m., OnStage Drinks & Grinds. 738-0004
Page 5: Soul jazz. 7:30-10 p.m., The Dragon Upstairs. 526-1411
Piranha Brothers: Rock. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Maggie Herron & Rocky Holmes: Jazz. 8:30 p.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311
Derrick Lee: Contemporary. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811
Mike Love Band: Reggae. 9 p.m., Crossroads at Hawaiian Brian’s. $5. 946-1343
All Request Wednesday with DJ KSM: 9 p.m., Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. 21+. 923-0669
R.P.G.: Irish. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777
Freesound: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414
Dueling Haoles: Irish. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138
Son Caribe Band: Latin. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Ben Vegas: Contemporary. 9:30-11:30 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333
Ellsworth Simeona: Hawaiian. 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
THURSDAYS
John Valentine: Hawaiian/jazz/rock/pop. 12:30 p.m., Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Haumea Warrington: Hawaiian. 4-6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268
Jeff James: Guitar. 5-7:45 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Shaka Madali: Island/ R&B/ukulele. 5-8 p.m., Barefoot Beach Cafe, Waikiki. 924-2233
Kevin Mau: Contemporary/Hawaiian. 5-8 p.m., Wailana Cocktail Lounge at Wailana Coffee House. 955-1764
Mark Caldeira: Contemporary. 5:30 p.m., Basalt at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery, 2255 Kuhio Ave. 923-5689
Jason Midro Duo: Rock/Hawaiian/reggae. 5:30- 7:30 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Kuhio Travis: Island contemporary/variety. 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Point Sunset & Pool Bar, Turtle Bay Resort. 293-6000
Eric Lee Trio: Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., House Without a Key, Halekulani. 923-2311
Nohelani Cypriano: Contemporary/Hawaiian. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tropics Bar & Grill, Hilton Hawaiian Village, 949-4321
Jazz Vespers — Jazz in a Contemplative Style: With Reggie Padilla, Starr Kalahiki, Dan Del Negro and Jon Hawes. 6 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1317 Queen Emma St. 533-1943, stpetershonolulu.org
Kupaoa: Hawaiian. 6-7 p.m., the Royal Grove, Royal Hawaiian Center. 922-2299
Jason Laeha: Pop/rock. 6-9 p.m., Herringbone Waikiki. 797-2435
Tim Rose: Singer-songwriter. 6-9 p.m., Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. 923-0669
Taste of Harmony: ’50s-’70s vocal oldies. 6-9 p.m., La Mariana Tiki Bar and Restaurant. 848-2800
Kawika Kahiapo: Hawaiian. 6-9 p.m., Kani Ka Pila Grille, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-4990
Tavana: Blues/rock. 6-9 p.m., The Street — A Michael Mina Social House, International Market Place. 377-4402, thestreetsocialhouse.com
Chris Mercado: Contemporary. 6-9 p.m., Tommy Bahama Restaurant. 923-8785
Les Loo: Contemporary. 6-10 p.m., Chuck’s Cellar. 923-4488
Brad Kawakami Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani poolside. 922-5811
Scott Smith: Piano. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Piano Lounge, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Christian Yrizarry Duo: Hawaiian. 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Edge of Waikiki, Sheraton Waikiki. 922-4422
Tito Berinobis: Hawaiian/contemporary. 6:30-10 p.m., Chart House Waikiki. 941-6669
Sean Cleland: Pop/rock/soul. 7 p.m., BLT Market, Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach. 729-9729, bltmarket.com
Vanessa M., Blythe G. and Shawna M.: Vocalists. 7 p.m., Aha Aina, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311
Mahina Lounge with Keith Omizo: Soul/jazz/rock. 7-9 p.m., Mahina Lanai, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. 923-8882
Keilana: Contemporary. 7-10 p.m., The Laylow, Autograph Collection Hotel, Waikiki. laylow waikiki.com/event-directory
Open-Mic Stand-up Comedy: 7:30-9 p.m., King’s Pizza Cafe, 746 Kapahulu Ave. 675-8962
Kama Kakaio: Hawaiian. 7:30-10 p.m., Beach Bar, Moana Surfrider. 922-3111
Little Albert and Eddie: Contemporary. 7:30-10:30 p.m., Tapa Bar, Hilton Hawaiian Village. 949-4321
Dave Watanabe: Contemporary. 8-10 p.m., Mai Tai Bar, The Royal Hawaiian. 923-7311
Maggie Herron & Rocky Holmes: Jazz. 8:30 p.m., Lewers Lounge, Halekulani. 923-2311
[COMEDY]2 at Square Barrels: Rotating showcase of local and touring comedians performing their best 7 minute-sets each week. 8:30 p.m., Square Barrels, 1001 Bishop St. $5-$7; 18+. 524-2747, comedyuhawaii.com
Brad Kawakami: Hawaiian. 8:30-10:30 p.m., Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar. 922-5811
Gypsy 808: Gypsy jazz. 9 p.m.-midnight, The Dragon Upstairs, 1038 Nuuanu Ave. 526-1411
Taja: Rock. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Kelley O’Neil’s. 21+. 926-1777
Dinosaurus X: Rock. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Irish Rose Saloon. 21+. 947-3414
Dave Turner: Contemporary. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., O’Toole’s Irish Pub. 21+. 536-4138
DJ Technique: Dance. 9:30 p.m., RumFire, Sheraton Waikiki. 21+. 922-4422
Kalae Camarillo: Contemporary island. 9:30-11:30 p.m., Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. 924-7333
