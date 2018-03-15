Out ‘n’ About calendar

SHARE















Beginning & End of the Bomb Exhibition: A look at nuclear weapons since 1945 and an opportunity to stimulate critical thinking about reducing the threat in the future. 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 7:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, through May 11, Kapiolani Community College library. 734-9352

“Expedition: Dinosaur”: Traveling exhibit explores the world of dinosaurs and the hunt for their fossils in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Includes a dozen life-sized animatronic dinosaurs. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Sept. 3, Bishop Museum. $10.95-$24.95, free for ages 3 and younger. Parking: $5. 847-3511, bishopmuseum.org

“Butterflies!”: Get up close and personal with hundreds of locally raised butterflies in this exhibit, which includes conservatory docents sharing information on the life cycle of the insects, butterfly feedings and craft activities. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, through April 8 (closed April 1), Pearlridge Center, Uptown Center Court. $4.50, free for one keiki under the age of 2 with a paying adult. 203-2366, pearlridgeonline.com

Pa‘akai Marketplace: Monthly event celebrates Native Hawaiian culture with local artists, crafters, cultural practitioners, entrepreneurs and performances. 5-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, SALT at Our Kaka‘ako, 660 Ala Moana Blvd., between Coral and Keawe streets. saltatkakaako.com. Highlight:

>> CD release party for “KUMZ” with Michael Casupang and Veto Baker of Halau I Ka Weki: The halau will be fundraising for its trip to the Merrie Monarch Festival. Ho‘okena entertains, followed by Casupang, Baker and the halau: 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Hawaii Kai Carnival: 6-11 p.m. Friday and March 23, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and March 24, and noon-9 p.m. Sunday and March 25, Kalanianaole Highway at Hawaii Kai Drive. Admission: 10-20 credits (10 credits is equivalent to $1). Also, discount rides noon-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. Info and Fun Pass details: ekfernandez.com

Aloha Stadium Swap Meet and Marketplace: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday, 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. $1 admission. 486-6704, alohastadiumswap meet.net

Catch-and-release family fishing: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden, Kaneohe. Bring fresh white bread for bait; some bamboo poles available to borrow, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 233-7323

Great Guns Show: Hawaii Historic Arms Association’s 82nd annual gun show. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. $6, free for ages 11 and younger. hawaiihistoricarms.com

Hi-Sci Festival: A monthlong celebration of science, technology, engineering, art and math, and Hawaiian and Pacific culture. Special programs throughout March at Bishop Museum and beyond will connect scientists with students, teachers and the community. For a full schedule or to register for programs: 847-3511, bishopmuseum.org/hi-sci-festival. Highlights:

>> Fall in Love with Science Discovery Day: Educational experiences, hands-on activities, scientist talks and demonstrations. Meet museum researchers and staff from the natural science collections. Get to know local science and environmental partners who will share educational information about Hawaii’s biodiversity. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Great Lawn, Bishop Museum. Free admission with advance online registration; half-price admission on day of event (Hawaii residents and military personnel with valid ID).

>> “Chasing Coral” documentary and Coral Reef Deep Dive: See the award-winning Netflix documentary, then in celebration of the International Year of the Reef, touch a one-of-a-kind 3D-printed coral polyp model that “bleaches” when exposed to warm water, experience a 360-degree immersive video exploring coral reefs around the world and talk with scientists and museum researchers. 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Atherton Halau, Bishop Museum. Free admission with advance online registration

“Vertigo 60th Anniversary”: Screening of the 1958 Alfred Hitchcock thriller starring James Stewart and Kim Novak. Part of Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies’ yearlong “TCM Big Screen Classics” series presenting 13 films spanning the 1930s to the 1990s. 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, Dole Cannery Stadium 18. $13.09. fathomevents.com

FRIDAY

Moiliili Senior Center Mini Fair: Clothing, housewares, books, fabrics, kitchenware and more. 9 a.m.-noon, Moiliili Community Center, 2535 S. King St. 955-1555

SATURDAY

Charity Fundraiser World War II Tunnel Tours & Indoor Garage Sale: Guided tours of the Aikahi World War II gunnery tunnels. Also, garage sale with toys, clothes, kitchenware, furniture and more. All proceeds benefit Hawaii Animal Sanctuary. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (tours 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.), 221 Iliaina St., Kailua. $5 donation for tours. 824-1068, 253-0675

Cars & Coffee Hawaii: Automobile and motoring enthusiasts can grab a cup of coffee, check out cars and talk story with owners. Event is organized by Aloha Mustang & Shelby Club, Antique Automobile Club of Hawaii, Audi Group of Hawaii, British Car Club of Hawaii and Tesla Owners Club of Hawaii. 9-11 a.m., Aikahi Park Shopping Center. aikahiparkshoppingcenter.com, carsandcoffeehawaii.org

Easter Seals Hawaii Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt: Meet the Easter Bunny while enjoying breakfast by Eggs ‘n Things, keiki activities, egg hunt and photo booth. 9-11:30 a.m., Central Union Church, 1660 S. Beretania St. $10-$15, free for under age 3. Register: eastersealshawaii.org/upcoming-events. Info: 529-1708.

Waimalu Plaza Shopping Center Craft and Gift Fair: More than 40 crafters, importers and direct sellers, plus desserts, snacks and make-and-take activities. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 98-1277 Kaahumanu St. 479-5525, 808craftandgiftfairs.com

Easter Egg Hunt: Sponsored by the City & County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks & Recreation. 10 a.m.-noon, Kalakaua District Park. honolulu.gov/parks.html

Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center’s Keiki Swap Meet: Support keiki entrepreneurs as they handle sales, pricing and cash transactions for their products. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Kakaako Gateway Park. 524-5437, discoverycenterhawaii.org

Spring Celebration: Cookie decorating, face painting, tattoos and crafts. Participants are asked to bring a canned good or make a donation to The Salvation Army. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Windward Mall. windwardmall.com

“The Go For Broke Spirit: Portraits of Courage”: Book signing and talk story with photographer Shane Sato. 10:30 a.m., Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii Gallery Theater. 945-7633, jcch.com

Dr. Seuss Storytime: Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday with a story and themed craft. 10:30 a.m.-noon, Kapolei Public Library. 693-7050

Keiki Storytime: Laura Murray reads “The Gingerbread Man and the Leprechaun Loose at School,” 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, Ala Moana. 949-7307

LEGO Club: Free play with LEGO bricks. Create a green shamrock, rainbow or leprechaun and receive candy treats. 11 a.m.-noon, Waikiki-Kapahulu Public Library. 733-8488

Murphy’s St. Patrick’s Day Block Party: Irish food and beverages, souvenir booths, keiki activities including face painting and storytelling, Irish music by Doolin Rakes and Elephant, DJ stages, dancing, and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local charities. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (keiki fair noon-3 p.m. and block party 4 p.m.), Murphy’s Bar & Grill. murphyshawaii.com

St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Noon-1:30 p.m., starting at Saratoga Road and Kalakaua Avenue and ending at Kapiolani Park. friendsofstpatrickhawaii.com/parade

Prince Kuhio Festival cultural demonstration: Featuring arts and crafts vendors, Hawaiian cultural demonstrations, live music and hula. Demonstrations include kapa making, poi pounding, lei making and Hawaiian language games. 1-5 p.m., Royal Hawaiian Center. princekuhiofestival.com

Omega Talent Hunt Competition: 11th annual event features high school student performers in music, dance, poetry and acting. A canned food drive will benefit Hawaii Food Bank. Hosted by Lambda Beta Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. 3-5 p.m., Mission Memorial Auditorium, 550 S. King St. 768-6666, honolulu.gov/moca

East End Hot Rod Show: 3-9 p.m., Windward Mall. 220-1509, windwardmall.com

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party and Bar Crawl: Entertainment by Josh Sharp (5 p.m.) and Yoza (7:30 p.m.), pop-ups, multiple beer gardens, and food. 3 p.m., SALT at Our Kaka‘ako, 660 Ala Moana Blvd., between Coral and Keawe streets. saltatkakaako.com

Halau Na Mamo O Tulipa: Polynesian dance group, under the direction of Kumu Leato S. Savini, with an emphasis on Hawaiian dance and culture. 5-9 p.m., Ka Makana Ali‘i Center Court, Kapolei. kamakanaalii.com

Kuhio Beach Hula Show: Lilinoe Lindsey and Ka Pa Nani O Lilinoe. 6:30-7:30 p.m., Kuhio Beach hula mound, Waikiki. 843-8002

SUNDAY

808 Craft and Gift Fairs: More than 60 vendors, crafters, importers and direct sellers, plus desserts, snacks and make-and-take activities. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Moanalua 99, 1151 Mapunapuna St. 479-5525, 808craftandgiftfairs.com

Bank of Hawaii Family Sunday: Sing Out!: Enjoy a mix of art and music as the Hawaii Youth Symphony performs in the galleries and on stage. Keiki can make their own music by creating a bell tambourine and decorating it with ribbons or scratching a design into a CD. Entertainment includes the Dolphin Singers from Queen Kaahumanu Elementary School, cellist Jacob Staron and The Wade Cambern Trio. “An American Tail” will screen at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the Honolulu Jewish Film Festival. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (entertainment and art activities end at 2 p.m.), Honolulu Museum of Art. Free. 532-8700, honolulumuseum.org

Wiki Wiki One Day Vintage Collectibles & Hawaiiana Show: Features nearly 100 vendor tables with strictly vintage items (20 years and older) including jewelry, dolls, furniture, kitchenware, toys, comics, stamps, coins, sports cards, clothing, beads and more. 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Neal Blaisdell Center, Hawaii Suites, with early entry ($15) at 9:30 a.m. Admission: $4.50. ukulele.com/wikiwiki.html

Comic Jam Hawaii: Watch local artists create collaborative cartoons, illustrations and sketches while “talking story.” 1-4 p.m., Pearlridge Center, Downtown Center Court. 203-2366

“Roots Run Deep” fundraiser: Featuring visiting James Beard Award-winning Chef Vivian Howard, star of PBS’ “A Chef’s Life.” Howard will be joined by Chef Ed Kenney, Lee Anne Wong, Michelle Karr-Ueoka, Abigail Langlas and others. The grazing-style culinary event is a benefit for Les Dames d’Escoffier. 4-7 p.m., Mari’s Gardens, Mililani. $150-$200. Tickets: ldeihawaii.org/event/roots-run-deep/

Ecstatic Dance: “HeArt Dance of Consciousness,” designed to help participants connect to an authentic, awakened self. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sundays, The Arts at Marks Garage. $15. 521-2903, artsatmarks.com

MONDAY

Zac’s Rabbits: Rabbit breeder Zachary Johnson will discuss various breeds and care tips. 10:30 a.m., Kapolei Public Library. 693-7050

‘Aha ‘Aina: A Royal Hawaiian Lu‘au: Dinner show. 5:30- 8 p.m. Mondays, Royal Hawaiian hotel. $89- $198. 921-4600, royal-hawaiianluau.com

Chefs Vivian Howard and Ed Kenney book signing and discussion: “A Chef’s Life” TV host Howard will sign copies of her debut cookbook, “Deep Run Roots: Stories and Recipes from My Corner of the South!” For every book purchased, $45 will be donated to Les Dames d’Escoffier. 6-7 p.m. book signing, 7-8 p.m. panel discussion, Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club. bit.ly/2FEyQfa

TUESDAY

Researching Your Irish and Scots-Irish Ancestors: Seminar on Irish and Scots-Irish genealogy research for beginners and active family historians with Fintan Mullan and Gillian Hunt from the Ulster Historical Foundation. They will discuss how to get the most out of Irish resources and records and important historical context to help fill in gaps in your research, and more. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Andrew’s Cathedral, 229 Queen Emma Square. $40, includes morning meet-and-greet and lunch. 392-5020, standrewsocietyhawaii.org/calendar/ulsterinhawaii

Pre-School Nature Hour: Sun & Make a Clock with stories, crafts and nature hikes. Walking shoes, rain gear and insect repellent advised. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden, Kaneohe. Reservations required: 233-7323.

Padma Viswanathan Reading: Novelist and author of “The Toss of a Lemon.” 3 p.m., University of Hawaii-Manoa, 410 Kuykendall Hall. 956-3071

Kuhio Beach Hula Show: Ainsley Halemanu and Hula Halau Ka Liko O Ka Palai. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Kuhio Beach hulamound, Waikiki. 843-8002

WEDNESDAY

Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt: 5-7 p.m., Waipahu Public Library. For ages 2-12. Registration required: 675-0358.

Teen Slam Poetry: Workshops by Pacific Tongues and Youth Speaks Hawaii. 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays, The Arts at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave. 521-2903, artsatmarks.com

THURSDAY

“Fairy Grandmother”: Susie Roth performs imaginative stories with animated movements and fun magic ideal for keiki ages 3-6. 10:30 a.m., Kaneohe Public Library. 233-5676

‘Aha ‘Aina: A Royal Hawaiian Lu‘au: Dinner show. 5:30-­8 p.m. Thursdays, Royal Hawaiian hotel. $89-$198. 921-4600, royal-hawaiianluau. com

Kuhio Beach Hula Show: Joan “Aunty Pudgie” Young and Puamelia. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Kuhio Beach hula mound, Waikiki.843-8002

ONGOING

“Ka Moana”: Sea Life Park’s new luau experience with Malu Productions. 5:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday-Wednesday at the park’s Makapuu Meadows. $74-$159. 926-3800, moanaluau.com

“Magic of Polynesia”: Starring John Hiro­kawa. 7 p.m. daily (6:15 p.m. dinner), Magic of Polynesia Theater, Holiday Inn Waikiki Beachcomber Resort. $39-$149. 971-4321, magicofpolynesia.com

“Ha: Breath of Life”: Polynesian music and fireknives. 7:30-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Polynesian Cultural Center, Laie. $19.95-$49.95. 293-3333, polynesia.com

“Rock-A-Hula”: 8 p.m. Saturday-Thursday, Royal Hawaiian Center. $39-$185. Also, kamaaina or military members who book an adult Rock-A-Hula Rockin’ Show will receive a free upgrade to the Premier Cocktail Show, through March 31. 629-7469, rockahulahawaii.com

“Te Moana Nui”: A journey through old Hawaii and legends of Polynesia. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Ainahau Showroom, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani. Cocktail/dinner packages $45-$155. 921-4600, princess-kaiulani.com/te-moana-nui