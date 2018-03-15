 Stage calendar
March 15, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Stage Calendar| TGIF

Stage calendar

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 15, 2018
Updated March 15, 2018 5:23pm
ADVERTISING

OPENING

“James and the Giant Peach”: A lonely orphaned boy discovers a magic potion that leads to the creation of a giant peach, which takes him on a fantastic adventure. Presented by Central Theatre Arts Academy and performed by 39 public school students ages 8-18. 7:30 p.m. Friday, with VIP reception (5:30-7 p.m., $65, includes cuisine prepared by students in the Mililani High School Culinary Arts Program); 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Pearl City Cultural Center. $12-$27. Tickets: 808ne.ws/2o0Hw5h.

“Demigods Anonymous”: Young twenty-something demigods try to live normal lives and control their ability to transform into supernatural animals. 8 p.m. Thursday, Kumu Kahua Theatre. More shows through April 22. $5-$25. 536-4441, kumukahua.org

CLOSING

“Arabian Nights: The Porter’s Tale”: Three one-eyed men share bizarre stories of how each lost his eye in this 700-year-old Islamic tale, with storyteller Jeff Gere, dancer Willow Chang and musicians. Mature content includes topics of sex, violence, genies, magic, philosophy and poetry. 7- 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The ARTS at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave. $10-$20, free for HPU students. arabiannightsporterstale.eventbrite.com.

“Footloose”: Musical based on the movie about a town where dancing has been banned. Presented by Saint Louis Center for the Arts. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Mamiya Theatre, Saint Louis School and Chaminade University. $20-$24. 739-4896

“Fun Home”: Musical drama about a graphic artist who relives her unique childhood growing up at her family’s funeral home, trying to understand her own sexuality and facing questions about her late father. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, Manoa Valley Theatre. $22-$40. 988-6131, manoavalleytheatre.com

“Nanaue the Teenage Sharkman”: An isolated pre-teen meets legendary half-shark/half-man Hawaiian god Nanaue, who whisks her away on a magical underwater adventure. Written and directed by Moses Goods. Presented by Windward Community College. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, Paliku Theatre. $5-$10. paliku.com

Spring Footholds: “Transitions”: The second of Kennedy Theatre’s “Footholds” 2017-18 series of dance concerts features undergraduate and graduate student choreography and performances. 7:30 p.m. Friday (with free post-rap show) and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Earle Ernst Lab Theatre, UH-Manoa. $8-$18. Tickets: 956-7655, etickethawaii.com.

COMING UP

“Nice Work If You Can Get It”: This musical comedy is an homage to the Jazz Age musicals of the 1920s and ’30s. Featuring the music of George and Ira Gershwin. March 23-April 15, Diamond Head Theatre. $15-$50. 733-0274, diamondheadtheatre.com

“Star Dust, A Tribute to David Bowie” by Complexions Contemporary Ballet: A “new and exciting vision of human movement” by a 16-member dance ensemble with choreography set to a variety of music, including that of Bowie and Johann Sebastian Bach. Presented by Ballet Hawaii. March 24, Blaisdell Concert Hall. $30-$75. Special VIP dinner package at Chef Chai; for details and reservations, call 469-4393. Tickets: 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com. Info: ballethawaii.org, complexions dance.org.

“Once on This Island”: Based on Rosa Guy’s novel “My Love, My Love” about a peasant orphan girl rescued by the gods from a deadly storm who falls in love with an upper-class boy, who returns her affection but is conflicted by their difference in class. Presented by Performing Arts Center of Kapolei. March 30-April 14, Kapolei High School, 91-5007 Kapolei Parkway. $6-$12. packapolei.org

“Private Lives”: A 1930s British comedy about a divorced couple who encounter one another while honeymooning with their new spouses. April 5-15, Paul and Vi Loo Theatre, Hawaii Pacific University, 45-045 Kamehameha Highway, Kaneohe. hpu.edu/cla/arts-at-hpu/theatre.html

“Merchant of Venice”: Shakespeare’s controversial tragedy about a bitter Jewish moneylender who demands a man’s heart (“a pound of flesh”) as payment for an ill-advised debt. April 12-21, Leeward Theatre, Alternate Space, Room AM 101, Leeward Community College. $10-$15. 455-0380, lcctheatre.hawaii.edu

“Little Mermaid Jr.”: Presented by Waialae Performing Arts. April 13-14, Kaimuki High School. Free; donations welcome. dian_athena@hotmail.com

“Shocka: The Story of Energy and Hawaii”: If energy powers everything, how does it work? A new musical that opens the door to the science, cultural understanding and specific challenges we face with energy. For ages 5 and older. Presented by Honolulu Theatre for Youth. April 13-May 12, Tenney Theatre, 229 Queen Emma Square, The Cathedral of St. Andrew. $10-$20. 839-9885, htyweb.org

“Nora”: Filmmaker Ingmar Bergman’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s masterpiece, “A Doll’s House,” focuses on the central characters and “exposes the heart of Ibsen’s controversial play without mercy or apology.” Mature content; not recommended for children under 13 years of age. April 13-22, UH-Manoa, Kennedy Theatre. $8-$25. 944-2697, etickethawaii.com

“The Road to Mecca”: An old woman who lives alone and creates odd concrete sculptures is in danger of being sent to an old folks home until a young woman she once helped comes to her aid. An international favorite by South African playwright Athol Fugard. Presented by The Actors’ Group (TAG). April 13-29, The Brad Powell Theatre, Shops at Dole Cannery, 650 Iwilei Road. $20-$30. 722-6941, taghawaii.net

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”: Based on Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical tale set in 19th-century London involving love, murder and revenge. April 13-22, Mamiya Theatre, Chaminade University. $15-$25. 735-4827, showtix4u.com.

CALLS FOR TALENT

Kumu Kahua Theatre: Audition workshop for Edward Sakamoto’s “Dead of Night,” March 21, 4-6 p.m., Windward Community College, Palanakila Room 224. Auditions for the production (runs May 24- June 24) will be held March 24, 2-5 p.m.; and March 25, 6- 9 p.m., Kumu Kahua Theatre, 46 Merchant St. 536-4222, kumukahua.org

“Crime-scene” actors, Honolulu Police Dept.: Seeking drama or theater students interested in volunteering as actors for field exercises that replicate crime-scene settings for HPD recruits, 2:30-11:15 p.m. at HPD’s Ke Kula Makai, 93-093 Waipahu Depot St. 723-8331, jcastro1@honolulu.gov

Gay Men’s Chorus of Hono­lulu: Singers invited to sit in at rehearsals and audition. 7 p.m. Mondays, Von Holt Room, The Cathedral of Saint Andrew. Sheet music encouraged for auditions. gmcofh@gmail.com, gmcofh.org

Honolulu Blend Show Chorus: Chorus seeks female singers for four-part harmony. Rehearsals 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 99-900 Iwaena St., Aiea. 224-0383

Kapolei Chorale: All vocal parts sought. Rehearsals 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays in Makakilo. Broadway, popular, sacred, Hawaiian and other ethnic songs. 672-8888, doris@kapoleichorale.com

Na Leo Lani Chorus: Female singers for four-part barbershop harmony chorus sought. Rehearsals on Tuesdays at Ala Wai Golf Course Clubhouse. 839-3443

Voices of Aloha: Open call for singers of SATB vocal parts to join choir rehearsals 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Community of Christ Church in Makiki, 1666 Mott Smith Drive. Potluck dinners to follow. Choral experience desirable. 228-5068, voicesofaloha.com

Windward Choral Society: Seeking male singers for limited openings in tenor and bass sections. Rehearsals 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Kailua United Methodist Church, 1110 Kailua Road. thewindwardchoralsociety.org

PREVIOUS STORY
Gregarious pianist Folds rocks The Republik
NEXT STORY
Artweek
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING