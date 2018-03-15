Stage calendar

SHARE















ADVERTISING

OPENING

“James and the Giant Peach”: A lonely orphaned boy discovers a magic potion that leads to the creation of a giant peach, which takes him on a fantastic adventure. Presented by Central Theatre Arts Academy and performed by 39 public school students ages 8-18. 7:30 p.m. Friday, with VIP reception (5:30-7 p.m., $65, includes cuisine prepared by students in the Mililani High School Culinary Arts Program); 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Pearl City Cultural Center. $12-$27. Tickets: 808ne.ws/2o0Hw5h.

“Demigods Anonymous”: Young twenty-something demigods try to live normal lives and control their ability to transform into supernatural animals. 8 p.m. Thursday, Kumu Kahua Theatre. More shows through April 22. $5-$25. 536-4441, kumukahua.org

CLOSING

“Arabian Nights: The Porter’s Tale”: Three one-eyed men share bizarre stories of how each lost his eye in this 700-year-old Islamic tale, with storyteller Jeff Gere, dancer Willow Chang and musicians. Mature content includes topics of sex, violence, genies, magic, philosophy and poetry. 7- 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The ARTS at Marks Garage, 1159 Nuuanu Ave. $10-$20, free for HPU students. arabiannightsporterstale.eventbrite.com.

“Footloose”: Musical based on the movie about a town where dancing has been banned. Presented by Saint Louis Center for the Arts. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Mamiya Theatre, Saint Louis School and Chaminade University. $20-$24. 739-4896

“Fun Home”: Musical drama about a graphic artist who relives her unique childhood growing up at her family’s funeral home, trying to understand her own sexuality and facing questions about her late father. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, Manoa Valley Theatre. $22-$40. 988-6131, manoavalleytheatre.com

“Nanaue the Teenage Sharkman”: An isolated pre-teen meets legendary half-shark/half-man Hawaiian god Nanaue, who whisks her away on a magical underwater adventure. Written and directed by Moses Goods. Presented by Windward Community College. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, Paliku Theatre. $5-$10. paliku.com

Spring Footholds: “Transitions”: The second of Kennedy Theatre’s “Footholds” 2017-18 series of dance concerts features undergraduate and graduate student choreography and performances. 7:30 p.m. Friday (with free post-rap show) and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Earle Ernst Lab Theatre, UH-Manoa. $8-$18. Tickets: 956-7655, etickethawaii.com.

COMING UP

“Nice Work If You Can Get It”: This musical comedy is an homage to the Jazz Age musicals of the 1920s and ’30s. Featuring the music of George and Ira Gershwin. March 23-April 15, Diamond Head Theatre. $15-$50. 733-0274, diamondheadtheatre.com

“Star Dust, A Tribute to David Bowie” by Complexions Contemporary Ballet: A “new and exciting vision of human movement” by a 16-member dance ensemble with choreography set to a variety of music, including that of Bowie and Johann Sebastian Bach. Presented by Ballet Hawaii. March 24, Blaisdell Concert Hall. $30-$75. Special VIP dinner package at Chef Chai; for details and reservations, call 469-4393. Tickets: 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com. Info: ballethawaii.org, complexions dance.org.

“Once on This Island”: Based on Rosa Guy’s novel “My Love, My Love” about a peasant orphan girl rescued by the gods from a deadly storm who falls in love with an upper-class boy, who returns her affection but is conflicted by their difference in class. Presented by Performing Arts Center of Kapolei. March 30-April 14, Kapolei High School, 91-5007 Kapolei Parkway. $6-$12. packapolei.org

“Private Lives”: A 1930s British comedy about a divorced couple who encounter one another while honeymooning with their new spouses. April 5-15, Paul and Vi Loo Theatre, Hawaii Pacific University, 45-045 Kamehameha Highway, Kaneohe. hpu.edu/cla/arts-at-hpu/theatre.html

“Merchant of Venice”: Shakespeare’s controversial tragedy about a bitter Jewish moneylender who demands a man’s heart (“a pound of flesh”) as payment for an ill-advised debt. April 12-21, Leeward Theatre, Alternate Space, Room AM 101, Leeward Community College. $10-$15. 455-0380, lcctheatre.hawaii.edu

“Little Mermaid Jr.”: Presented by Waialae Performing Arts. April 13-14, Kaimuki High School. Free; donations welcome. dian_athena@hotmail.com

“Shocka: The Story of Energy and Hawaii”: If energy powers everything, how does it work? A new musical that opens the door to the science, cultural understanding and specific challenges we face with energy. For ages 5 and older. Presented by Honolulu Theatre for Youth. April 13-May 12, Tenney Theatre, 229 Queen Emma Square, The Cathedral of St. Andrew. $10-$20. 839-9885, htyweb.org

“Nora”: Filmmaker Ingmar Bergman’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s masterpiece, “A Doll’s House,” focuses on the central characters and “exposes the heart of Ibsen’s controversial play without mercy or apology.” Mature content; not recommended for children under 13 years of age. April 13-22, UH-Manoa, Kennedy Theatre. $8-$25. 944-2697, etickethawaii.com

“The Road to Mecca”: An old woman who lives alone and creates odd concrete sculptures is in danger of being sent to an old folks home until a young woman she once helped comes to her aid. An international favorite by South African playwright Athol Fugard. Presented by The Actors’ Group (TAG). April 13-29, The Brad Powell Theatre, Shops at Dole Cannery, 650 Iwilei Road. $20-$30. 722-6941, taghawaii.net

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”: Based on Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical tale set in 19th-century London involving love, murder and revenge. April 13-22, Mamiya Theatre, Chaminade University. $15-$25. 735-4827, showtix4u.com.

CALLS FOR TALENT

Kumu Kahua Theatre: Audition workshop for Edward Sakamoto’s “Dead of Night,” March 21, 4-6 p.m., Windward Community College, Palanakila Room 224. Auditions for the production (runs May 24- June 24) will be held March 24, 2-5 p.m.; and March 25, 6- 9 p.m., Kumu Kahua Theatre, 46 Merchant St. 536-4222, kumukahua.org

“Crime-scene” actors, Honolulu Police Dept.: Seeking drama or theater students interested in volunteering as actors for field exercises that replicate crime-scene settings for HPD recruits, 2:30-11:15 p.m. at HPD’s Ke Kula Makai, 93-093 Waipahu Depot St. 723-8331, jcastro1@honolulu.gov

Gay Men’s Chorus of Hono­lulu: Singers invited to sit in at rehearsals and audition. 7 p.m. Mondays, Von Holt Room, The Cathedral of Saint Andrew. Sheet music encouraged for auditions. gmcofh@gmail.com, gmcofh.org

Honolulu Blend Show Chorus: Chorus seeks female singers for four-part harmony. Rehearsals 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 99-900 Iwaena St., Aiea. 224-0383

Kapolei Chorale: All vocal parts sought. Rehearsals 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays in Makakilo. Broadway, popular, sacred, Hawaiian and other ethnic songs. 672-8888, doris@kapoleichorale.com

Na Leo Lani Chorus: Female singers for four-part barbershop harmony chorus sought. Rehearsals on Tuesdays at Ala Wai Golf Course Clubhouse. 839-3443

Voices of Aloha: Open call for singers of SATB vocal parts to join choir rehearsals 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Community of Christ Church in Makiki, 1666 Mott Smith Drive. Potluck dinners to follow. Choral experience desirable. 228-5068, voicesofaloha.com

Windward Choral Society: Seeking male singers for limited openings in tenor and bass sections. Rehearsals 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays at Kailua United Methodist Church, 1110 Kailua Road. thewindwardchoralsociety.org