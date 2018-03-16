Bank robbery suspect apprehended

United States marshals and federal agents located and arrested a bank robbery suspect today, two days after she fled a halfway house where she had been placed while awaiting trial.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Evie Ponder, also known as Ava Anderson, was found in a vehicle parked at the Zippy’s restaurant on Vineyard Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Ponder allegedly locked herself inside the vehicle and refused to surrender as authorities approached. The marshal service said a man who claimed to own the vehicle refused to unlock the doors for agents.

After identifying Ponder as a fugitive and repeatedly asking the vehicle owner to unlock the doors, agents reportedly broke a window and took Ponder in custody. The marshals service said agents had spotted a knife inside the car, raising fears that Ponder might hurt herself and her unborn child after Ponder had previously indicated suicidal thoughts.

Ponder had been previously arrested Feb. 26 on suspicion of second-degree robbery after she allegedly robbed a Bank of Hawaii location on South King Street. She was released to the halfway house on March 14 pending trial but fled two hours later.

Ponder was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center as a medical precaution then transported to the Federal Detention Center.