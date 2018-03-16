 Guam man accused of stealing 46 cans of corned beef
Associated Press
March 16, 2018
Updated March 16, 2018 8:25am
HAGATNA, Guam >> A 35-year-old man on Guam has been charged with retail fraud for allegations that he stole two cases and 46 cans of corned beef from a market.

The Pacific Daily News reported Thursday that two New Asan Beach Market store employees said they saw the man leaving with multiple cans of corned beef on Feb. 27.

Court documents say the employees saw the man re-enter the store later in the day. The employees say they confronted the man, at which point he ran and escaped.

An employee wrote down the license plate number of the car he was in and police tracked it down.

Police say the vehicle had been involved in another theft case. Officers arrested the man.

