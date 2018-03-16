Lanikai pillbox trail to close for 2 months

The popular Kaiwa Ridge trail, best known for two World War II-era structures located along its long, narrow pathway, will be closed for two months starting March 28. It is commonly called the Lanikai pillbox trail.

The closure will allow the state to repair the two former military observation stations, which are often misidentified as pillboxes.

The work will include concrete spall repair, the replacement of rusted steel roof supports with new steel flange supports, and the application of roof sealant to prevent weathering.

Tokunaga Masonry was contracted to perform the work at an estimated project cost of $248,228. The repairs are the result of a structural assessment report prepared by Kai Hawaii Structural and Forensic Engineers.

The state is still looking into long-term solutions to wear and tear on the trail, which has been exacerbated by a high volume of hikers generated by travel websites and social medial, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The trail is located on state land but is not maintained via DLNR’s Na Ala Hele trail access program. The planning consultant firm PBR is seeking the public’s input as it develops a master plan for the trail. To participate in a survey, visit: 808ne.ws/2GBn9nh.