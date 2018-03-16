Muggy conditions to continue into weekend

Warm and humid conditions today are expected to continue into the weekend, according to federal weather forecasters, as low pressure passes to the north.

Forecasters expect clouds and showers over mostly interior locations through this afternoon, which will then shift windward and mauka from late Saturday through Monday.

Tradewinds, meanwhile, are not expected to return until Sunday, also shifting the vog plume from the Big Island back to the south and away from the smaller islands.

Forecasters, warn, however, that another round of rains and muggy, voggy weather are possible as early as Tuesday of next week.

The air quality index this afternoon, meanwhile, is moderate in two areas — Ocean View, Hawaii island, with a score of 62, and 82 in Honolulu, according to AirNow. With moderate air quality (scores of 51 to 100), unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.