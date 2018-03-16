 Congresswomen slam Zinke after he offers Hanabusa tone-deaf Japanese greeting
March 16, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

Congresswomen slam Zinke after he offers Hanabusa tone-deaf Japanese greeting

Associated Press
March 16, 2018
Updated March 16, 2018 11:06am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke testified, Tuesday, before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Capitol Hill in Washington. Zinke is drawing criticism for his use of a Japanese greeting when responding to a question from a congresswoman of Japanese descent during a hearing, Thursday.

ADVERTISING

WASHINGTON >> Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is drawing criticism for his use of a Japanese greeting when responding to a question from a congresswoman of Japanese descent.

Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, of Hawaii, asked Zinke on Thursday whether he would continue a program that preserves sites where Japanese-Americans were interned during World War II.

Zinke replied using a Japanese greeting typically spoken in the afternoon. The Democratic congresswoman corrected him and used the Japanese phrase for good morning.

Democratic Rep. Judy Chu, of California, says Zinke responded to Hanabusa as if she didn’t speak English. Fellow Democrat Grace Meng of New York called Zinke’s remark insensitive.

President Donald Trump’s budget does not include the funding. Zinke thinks that was an oversight.

A message seeking comment from the Interior Department was not immediately returned.

PREVIOUS STORY
U.K. opens murder probe into death of Russian Nikolai Glushkov
NEXT STORY
Schatz to convene field hearing on false missile alert
Comments (16)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING