Service dog program brings graduates downtown to educate public

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 16, 2018
Updated March 16, 2018 1:56pm

Bonafide service dogs from Hawaii Fi-Do Service Dogs will be on hand for a two-hour, meet-and-greet starting at 11 a.m. today at Tamarind Park in downtown Honolulu.

Several graduates of the Fi-Do program, which trains service dogs for people with disabilities, along with a few pups-in-training will be at the corner of Bishop and King Street to give the public an idea of what service dogs do.

A Senate bill making its way through the Hawaii State Legislature seeks fines of $100 to $500 for those who fraudulently represent their pets as service dogs.

Jim Kennedy, executive director of Hawaii Fi-Do Service Dogs, supports the bill as a starting point toward educating people about the difference between real and fake service dogs.

