Water main break disrupts traffic on Sheridan Street

Drivers should look for alternative routes today after an 8-inch water main broke early this morning on Sheridan Street between Makaloa Street and Kapiolani Boulevard, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply said.

The makai-bound lane of Sheridan Street is expected to be closed throughout the day and the Board of Water Supply encouraged drivers to avoid the area following the break, which was reported at 1:30 a.m.

Water service is disrupted to three customers near 620 Sheridan Street, including a low-rise apartment building. The Board of Water Supply said it will set up a water wagon.