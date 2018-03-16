 Water main break disrupts traffic on Sheridan Street
March 16, 2018 | 72° | Check Traffic

Top News

Water main break disrupts traffic on Sheridan Street

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 16, 2018
Updated March 16, 2018 7:15am
ADVERTISING

Drivers should look for alternative routes today after an 8-inch water main broke early this morning on Sheridan Street between Makaloa Street and Kapiolani Boulevard, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply said.

The makai-bound lane of Sheridan Street is expected to be closed throughout the day and the Board of Water Supply encouraged drivers to avoid the area following the break, which was reported at 1:30 a.m.

Water service is disrupted to three customers near 620 Sheridan Street, including a low-rise apartment building. The Board of Water Supply said it will set up a water wagon.

PREVIOUS STORY
Man gets 30 years for road rage killing of ex-NFL player
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING