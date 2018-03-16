 Army soldier pleads not guilty to sex assault
March 16, 2018 | 73° | Check Traffic

Army soldier pleads not guilty to sex assault

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 16, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 15, 2018 at 10:37 pm
A 24-year-old Army soldier has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault involving a 23-year-old woman in Aiea. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –