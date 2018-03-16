Corrections and clarifications

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> You can give up to $15,000 per person each year without paying gift taxes. A story on Page 8 in Living Well on Tuesday incorrectly reported the tax-free gift threshold.

>>A cultural adviser from Hawaii island should have been credited with giving the monk seal pup Manu‘iwa its nickname along with the Hawaiian monk seal hospital in Kailua-Kona. A story on Page B1 Tuesday inaccurately attributed credit.

>> Ron Menor unseated Ernie Martin as chairman of the Honolulu City Council in January 2017. A story on Page B1 Thursday inaccurately reported the timing.