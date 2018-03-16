 UNIQLO to open in Ala Moana Center
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on March 16, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 15, 2018 at 10:41 pm
UNIQLO, the Japanese clothing chain, said it will open its first Hawaii store in Ala Moana Center this fall. Read More

