 Woman pleads not guilty in sexual assault of boy
March 16, 2018 | 73° | Check Traffic

Woman pleads not guilty in sexual assault of boy

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 16, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  March 15, 2018 at 10:38 pm
A 36-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to multiple sexual assault charges involving a bedridden 16-year-old exchange student in Honolulu. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –