 Flaisher leaves UH for military service in Israel
March 16, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Flaisher leaves UH for military service in Israel

By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 16, 2018 12:05 am 
A week removed from its season-ending loss in the Big West tournament first round, the Hawaii basketball team experienced its first early player loss of the offseason. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –